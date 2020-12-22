Arthur Maulet's Move to Free Safety Gives Jets' Defense a Spark

The Jets media guide and the stat sheets from the victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday list Arthur Maulet as a "CB," a cornerback.

While that's been an accurate characterization during his four years in the NFL, Maulet found himself in a new position (free safety), with new responsibilities against the Rams, playing for a different coach in interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush.

"We had a good scheme," Maulet told The Official Jets Podcast with Bart Scott and Dan Graca. "Frank did a good job of putting us in the right place.

"With a new coordinator, the opportunity for you is now here. Either you take advantage of it or not. Do your job and you'll be fine. If not, get off the field because you're hurting the guy next to you. He [Bush] made it simple for us, by Friday you knew what you needed to do. If you don't, then the guy next to you can't trust you so you can't be out there. When he said that everyone toned in and really got the job done."

Maulet teamed with strong safety Marcus Maye and the Jets' collection of young cornerbacks in limiting QB Jared Goff and the Rams to only 189 net passing yards in the 23-20 win, the Jets' first of the 2020 NFL season. Maulet was in on only 2 tackles, but did not allow a Rams receiver to get behind him. He played on all 59 snaps on defense (100%) and will finish out the season at free safety, Head Coach Adam Gase said.

"We're probably going to keep what we have," Gase said. "Going into the week we decided what to do, move Marcus down and put Arthur back there. [Mathias] Farley does so much on specials [20 snaps; 69% on special teams on Sunday] and I felt that helps us as a team. We're going to stick with that. I thought Art did a great job yesterday [Sunday]."