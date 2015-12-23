Around the AFC East: Week 16

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)
Offense/Defense Rankings:No. 4*(28 Rush, 2 Pass) & No. 6 (10 Rush, 8 Pass) *Turnover Department:T7 (7) The Skinny: Having already clinched a first-round bye, the Patriots now have set their sights on locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed. Tom Brady, who is having a magnificent season with 35 TD and 6 INT, has found himself a new weapon out of the backfield in James White (33 receptions & 3 TD). The Pats added some backfield depth with the addition of veteran Steven Jackson as Brady is expected to be once again without the services of Julian Edelman (foot) and could miss Danny Amendola (knee) this weekend at MetLife Stadium.
They Said It: Patriots coach Bill Belichick is impressed with the balanced Jets' attack coordinated by Chan Gailey. "There are a lot of four wide receivers, so there is speed on the field with those guys and they throw to all of them," Belichick said. "And then when you put Powell in there it's really a fifth receiver and then with [Ryan] Fitzpatrick scrambling you have to treat him like a sixth receiver. It kind of opens things up a little bit. But at the same time, this is one of the best power running teams in the league."
Up Next: @ NY Jets (9-5)
NEW YORK JETS (9-5)
Offense/Defense Rankings: *No. 10 (11 Rush, 10 Pass) & No. 5 (2 Rush, 13 Pass) *Turnovers: T5 (8) The Skinny: The Jets are tied with the Steelers and the Chiefs with an 8-5 mark. They need to continue to win and hope either of the aforementioned clubs or the Broncos stumble.
They Said It:"We can just control the two the teams we play against, so we're just going to try to win those two games and make positive steps going forward," Todd Bowles said. "If the football gods deem that we are worthy, and somehow we win these last two games, maybe we will, maybe we won't (get into the playoffs), but you can't worry about it because you can't control it." Up Next: vs. New England (12-2)
BUFFALO BILLS (6-8)
Offense/Defense Rankings: No. 13 (1 Rush, 27 Pass) & No. 21 (15 Rush, 23 Pass)
Turnover Department: T10 (4)
The Skinny: The Bills defense took a major step back in 2015 and a major reason why is the lack of a consistent pass rush. After leading the NFL with 54 sacks in 2014, the Bills rank 30th with 20 QB takedowns. Sammy Watkins, who has 9 TDs and is averaging 18.8 yards per reception, needs 173 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time.
They Said It: Rex Ryan has continually expressed confidence in Tyrod Taylor and Taylor made a veteran move this week. Buffalo News writer Tyler Dunne writes that Taylor, who has totaled 23 TDs and only been intercepted 5 times, bought each of his offensive linemen Samsung ultra HDTV's.
"It kind of just reinforces what I feel about him," center Eric Wood said, "that he just gets it, man. He understands the game. He understands being a quarterback. He understands his role with us and it's a really nice gesture."
Up Next: vs. Dallas (4-10)
MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-9)
Offense/Defense Rankings: No. 29 (T21 Rush, 24 Pass) & No. 30 (29 Rush, 27 Pass)
Turnover Department: T20 (-2)
The Skinny: The Dolphins are in a world of hurt. A 3-10 Chargers team beat the 'Fins up on Sunday as former Jets RB Danny Woodhead scored four touchdowns. After re-signing QB Ryan Tannehill and adding DT Ndamukong Suh in free agency, many pundits thought Miami would challenge in the AFC East. But the Dolphins, who seemed to regain their footing under Dan Campbell and were 3-3, have dropped four of five.
They Said It: "I'm still out there to play to win," Tannehill said. "You only get 16 regular season games a year and you want to take advantage of every single one. You want to build off of the things we've done well and correct the things we haven't done well."
Up Next: @ San Diego (3-10)