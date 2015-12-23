Around the AFC East: Week 16

They Said It: Patriots coach Bill Belichick is impressed with the balanced Jets' attack coordinated by Chan Gailey. "There are a lot of four wide receivers, so there is speed on the field with those guys and they throw to all of them," Belichick said. "And then when you put Powell in there it's really a fifth receiver and then with [Ryan] Fitzpatrick scrambling you have to treat him like a sixth receiver. It kind of opens things up a little bit. But at the same time, this is one of the best power running teams in the league." Up Next : @ NY Jets (9-5)

NEW YORK JETS (9-5)

Offense/Defense Rankings: *No. 10 (11 Rush, 10 Pass) & No. 5 (2 Rush, 13 Pass) *Turnovers: T5 (8) The Skinny: The Jets are tied with the Steelers and the Chiefs with an 8-5 mark. They need to continue to win and hope either of the aforementioned clubs or the Broncos stumble.

They Said It:"We can just control the two the teams we play against, so we're just going to try to win those two games and make positive steps going forward," Todd Bowles said. "If the football gods deem that we are worthy, and somehow we win these last two games, maybe we will, maybe we won't (get into the playoffs), but you can't worry about it because you can't control it." Up Next: vs. New England (12-2)