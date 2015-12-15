Around the AFC East: Week 15

Offense/Defense Rankings: No. 14 (3 Rush, 28 Pass) & No. 20 (14 Rush, 22 Pass)

Turnover Department: No. 11 (3)

The Skinny: The Bills never truly got a roll in 2015 and their 23-20 loss to the Eagles Sunday all but eliminated them from postseason contention. Having not made a playoff appearance since 1999, the Bills will continue to have the longest playoff drought among major sports.

They Said It: In a league marked by its parity, the Bills have lost a number of close games. Buffalo News reporter Tyler Dunne examined the future of first-year starter Tyrod Taylor, an athletic young QB who has failed to get B-Lo over the hump in each of the Bills past three losses.

"Taylor's numbers will look good when it's all said and done this season," Dunne wrote. "He's completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,439 yards with 18 touchdowns, only five interceptions and another 371 rushing yards and three scores. Taylor can throw a beautiful deep ball and has one of the best deep-ball receivers in the NFL (Sammy Watkins). Not to mention, his running ability will always get the Bills out of jams. But can the 6-foot-1 quarterback last for the long haul in the pocket?"

Up Next: @ Washington (6-7)