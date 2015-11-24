Around the AFC East: Week 12

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-0)
Offense/Defense Rankings:No. 3*(28 Rush, 1 Pass) & No. 15 (2 Rush, 21 Pass) *Turnover Department: No. 5 (6) The Skinny:The Patriots, who improved to 10-0 for the second time in franchise history with a tough 20-13 victory over the Bills, have the inside track on homefield advantage in the AFC. Since the NFL-AFL merger, nine of the 14 teams that started 10-0 advanced to the Super Bowl and six won it all. The Pats were shut out in the fourth quarter Monday as their NFL record of scoring points in 38 consecutive quarters ended.
They Said It: Injuries continue to mount, but the Patriots find an answer every week. Patriots Football Weekly Erik Scalavino looked at how the defense and the special teams picked up a banged-up offense in Week 11. "We're a team. Sometimes the offense will win it for us and sometimes the defense will have to go out and win it for us," said CB Malcolm Butler. "We're all going out there together and taking it play-by-play. We have 60 minutes of playing and we just hope for the best." Up Next: @ Denver (8-2)
NEW YORK JETS (5-5)
Offense/Defense Rankings: No. 17 (14 Rush, 19 Pass) & No. 5 (3 Rush, 11 Pass)
Turnovers: T10 (2)
The Skinny: Bilal Powell provided a spark in his return to the lineup, totaling 89 yards on his nine touches. His five receptions and 67 receiving yards were both career-highs. Nose tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison added a career-high 12 tackles against the Texans and second-year S Calvin Pryor also was productive in his return with six stops and a PD.
They Said It: Five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, who has registered 62 catches and 7 TD through 10 games, believes the Jets have to play better across the board. "Are we a better team? We are," he said. "Can we do something these last six games? Yes. Special teams need to be better. Offense needs to be better. Defense needs to be better."
And head coach Todd Bowles was not happy with his club after they fell to 5-5 with a 24-17 loss to the Texans.
"It's all about execution. It's about understanding situational football when it's time to be played," he said. "And that's not getting done right now. I'm extremely upset today, but I'm not going to take it out here."
Up Next: vs. Miami (4-6)
BUFFALO BILLS (5-5)
Offense/Defense Rankings: No. 22 (5 Rush, 29 Pass) & No. 17 (10 Rush, 22 Pass)
Turnover Department: T6 (5)
The Skinny: Despite a spirited effort against the Patriots, the Bills just didn't have enough offense Monday night. And after consecutive prime time road matchups at the Jets and at the Pats, the Bills stay on the road for a date with the surging Chiefs.
They Said It: "The defense played great. I know they got a little miscue with big plays and things like that, but to hold those guys to 20 points, they did great," said WR Sammy Watkins. "That's why it's all on the offense. We've got to score points. You can't ask for a better defensive stand and better defensive plays. We've got to score on offense and that's on any team, the offense has to put up points."
Up Next: @ Kansas City (5-5)
MIAMI DOLPHINS (4-6)
Offense/Defense Rankings: No. 26 (19 Rush, 21Pass) & No. 26 (31 Rush, 20 Pass)
Turnover Department: 21 (-2)
The Skinny: Searching for their first divisional win, the Dolphins visit MetLife Stadium this week and they may be happy to get out of South Florida. Just 1-3 at home this season, the Dolphins are a respectable 3-3 on the road. The Dolphins' offense has yielded points in four consecutive weeks and Miami has scored 20 points or less in eight of 10 games now.
They Said It: Linebacker Kelvin Sheppard, who had a team-high 11 stops in the Dolphins' 24-14 loss to the Cowboys, has not lost his belief.
"I'm not saying this because of the cameras. I say the same thing to my team: We're going to finish 10-6 and somehow fight and claw to get into these playoffs," Sheppard said.
Up Next: @ NY Jets (5-5)