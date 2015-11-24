Around the AFC East: Week 12

NEW YORK JETS (5-5)

Offense/Defense Rankings: No. 17 (14 Rush, 19 Pass) & No. 5 (3 Rush, 11 Pass)

Turnovers: T10 (2)

The Skinny: Bilal Powell provided a spark in his return to the lineup, totaling 89 yards on his nine touches. His five receptions and 67 receiving yards were both career-highs. Nose tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison added a career-high 12 tackles against the Texans and second-year S Calvin Pryor also was productive in his return with six stops and a PD.

They Said It: Five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, who has registered 62 catches and 7 TD through 10 games, believes the Jets have to play better across the board. "Are we a better team? We are," he said. "Can we do something these last six games? Yes. Special teams need to be better. Offense needs to be better. Defense needs to be better."

And head coach Todd Bowles was not happy with his club after they fell to 5-5 with a 24-17 loss to the Texans.

"It's all about execution. It's about understanding situational football when it's time to be played," he said. "And that's not getting done right now. I'm extremely upset today, but I'm not going to take it out here."

Up Next: vs. Miami (4-6)