Antonio Cromartie Questionable with Knee Injury

Oct 11, 2013 at 08:01 AM

After suffering a non-contact injury during Thursday's practice, CB Antonio Cromartie did not participate today and his status for Sunday's game vs. Pittsburgh is questionable.

Practicing goal line drills, Cromartie went to change direction when suddenly his knee gave out and he was down on the ground.

"It was one of those hold-your-breath type deals," head coach Rex Ryan said.

Fortunately for Cromartie and the Jets, the injury — a hyperextended knee — was not as serious as initially feared. As usual, Ryan will lean on the team doctors and trainers to determine just how much his two-time Pro Bowl cornerback can play on Sunday, if at all.

Through our first five games, Cro's been on the sidelines for a grand total of one defensive snap.

"We'll give him every benefit of the doubt," Rex said. "If we think he's good to go, let's go, but if not, clearly we're not going to put him out there if he's at risk."

In a scenario where Antonio Cromartie's unable to go, CB Darrin Walls will start his third consecutive game and CB Kyle Wilson will receive his second start of the season. Isaiah Trufant will match up against the slot receiver as the nickelback.

"We're all ready," Walls said of the triumvirate of cornerbacks. "We've been practicing hard and learning our concepts and learning what we need to do to be prepared to play against Pittsburgh."

Excluded from that trio of potential starters is first-round rookie Dee Milliner. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past two weeks, and although it's been steadily progressing, he's been ruled out for the Jets-Steelers game.

"When I get to a certain level while running, I feel uncomfortable," he told reporters this afternoon, "but it's been getting better each time I've been doing it."

Asked if he believes he will be good to go by Week 7 against New England, Milliner said, "Yeah, I think so at this point."

Aside from Milliner, WR Santonio Holmes has also been ruled out for Sunday's game with foot and hamstring injuries.

In addition to Cromartie, T Oday Aboushi's listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Geno Adds His Next Award

On top of his Week 5 AFC Player of the Week award, QB Geno Smith has won the Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week. Fans voted for Geno Smith and his three-TD, no-INT primetime performance over four other rookie candidates. Geno completed 80% of his passes in Monday night's road win against the Falcons.

Smith was also nominated for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week, but fans voted for Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning and his five touchdowns in a 51-48 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

