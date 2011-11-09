Annual Food Drive at MetLife Sunday Night

The New York Jets take great pride in playing an active role in making a year-round commitment to the tri-state community. Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tri-state area.

Over the past 11 years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have raised or contributed more than $11 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. From fighting childhood obesity through the Generation Jets: Be Lean & Green initiative to launching a football team in an urban high school, urging students to eat right and move more, and supporting the efforts of the Alliance for Lupus Research, the New York Jets invest in programs that make a difference in the lives of others. In addition to the Jets Foundation, which supports our own extensive youth initiatives, the Jets partner with numerous established charitable organizations and participate in causes sponsored by the NFL.