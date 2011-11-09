Annual Food Drive at MetLife Sunday Night

Nov 09, 2011 at 04:21 AM

The New York Jets in conjunction with Wise Snacks and A-1 First Class-Viking Moving and Storage will hold their annual food drive to benefit the Interfaith Nutrition Network on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium before the Jets host the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations (no glass items), which will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium. Wise Snacks is donating 1,000 bags of potato chips to the INN in support of the food drive.

The Interfaith Nutrition Network, founded in 1983, addresses the issues of hunger and homelessness on Long Island by providing food, shelter, long-term housing and supportive services in a dignified and respectful manner for those who seek their help. They are a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization with a dedicated staff, a broad base of community support and a commitment to educate the public about these issues.

The New York Jets take great pride in playing an active role in making a year-round commitment to the tri-state community. Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tri-state area.

Over the past 11 years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have raised or contributed more than $11 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. From fighting childhood obesity through the Generation Jets: Be Lean & Green initiative to launching a football team in an urban high school, urging students to eat right and move more, and supporting the efforts of the Alliance for Lupus Research, the New York Jets invest in programs that make a difference in the lives of others. In addition to the Jets Foundation, which supports our own extensive youth initiatives, the Jets partner with numerous established charitable organizations and participate in causes sponsored by the NFL.

