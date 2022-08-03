Alijah Vera-Tucker on Mekhi Becton: 'He Will Be Ready, and So Will I'

Wednesday's seventh practice of training camp (the third in pads) for the Jets was a lot like the previous six -- scorching hot, relentless sunshine, humid and with a lot of large human beings powering through while also trying to keep their individual cool.

"It's definitely tough, between grown men going against each other every day, the humidity, hot, full pads," second-year offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, the picture of cool comfort post-shower, told reporters. "We do a good job keeping our composure. Sometimes a guy gets hit hard and doesn't like it, but it's football. We all play it. You just have to do a good job keeping your composure."

The 2022 NFL regular season, which begins for the Green & White against Baltimore on Sept. 11, brings a new look to not only the Jets' offensive line, but across what is certain to be a competitive 53-man roster. AVT, who was a revelation at left guard in his rookie season out of USC, is now hoping to translate his stellar season on the right side of the line. And after head coach Robert Saleh wasted no time on the first day of camp in designating Mekhi Becton as AVT's running mate on the right side, at tackle, chatter about the offensive line has been a major topic of conversation.

"With George [Fant] back, we need those five to communicate and bring continuity constantly," Saleh said. "The faster we can do that, the better." (From left to right, those five are Fant, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, AVT and Becton.)

Last season, after Becton went down with a season-ending injury in the Week 1 game at Carolina, Fant, a veteran signed in free agency by GM Joe Douglas in April of 2020, seamlessly shifted from the right to the left (blind) side. In the opinion of Saleh and the coaches, Fant earned the right to stay on the left side. And when the Jets again dipped into the free-agent market and plucked Pro Bowl left guard Tomlinson from San Francisco, the composition of the offensive line was transformed. AVT immediately bought into the shift to the right.