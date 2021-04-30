Jets Trade Up to No. 14 Overall, Pick Southern Cal OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Send No. 23 Plus 2 Third-Rounders to Minnesota in Exchange for Vikings' 1st- and 4th-Round Choices

Apr 29, 2021 at 10:17 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

16x9_NYJ-Draft_Veratucker

The New York Jets, spending some of that draft capital they had acquired in advance of the 2021 NFL Draft, traded their 23rd overall pick plus their two third-round choices to Minnesota for the Vikings' 14th pick, which the Jets used to take Southern Cal offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The Jets originally acquired their second Round 1 pick when they sent S Jamal Adams in trade to the Seattle Seahawks last July. They also got a third-round pick, No. 86, plus next year's first-rounder from the Seahawks.

General manager Joe Douglas dealt this year's 1 and 3 from the Seahawks plus the Jets' own third-rounder, No. 66 overall, to the Vikings for the 14th pick plus the 143rd overall pick, the Vikes' compensatory selection at the end of Round 4.

Douglas explained that making the deal had a lot to do with Vera-Tucker. "This came down to us having a player in our top-10 sitting there and us having the picks to go get that player," the GM said, "someone we feel can help us for a long time here."

"I talked to the Jets a lot and I did get a good deal of interest," Vera-Tucker told Jets reporters shortly after his selection. "I got the vibe of what they're doing there, changing things up. Then they traded up to get me, so I'm excited."

Vera-Tucker, after playing left guard for the Trojans in 2019 and earning All-Pac-12 second-team honors, moved to left tackle and excelled. He was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection, All-America honorable mention, and the Morris Trophy Winner, given to the Pac 12's top tackle. For his Trojans career he played in 39 games with 19 starts, 13 coming at LG and six at LT.

Most draft analysts project him to play guard on the pro level and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network believes he's one of the safest players in this draft class. 

"He plays with excellent strength, balance and awareness in pass protection," Jeremiah has said. "In the run game, he can latch, control and create movement on down blocks. He takes excellent angles to the second level and has a good feel on combo blocks. He isn't the most dynamic athlete, but he's always under control and rarely in bad position. … He is ready to start on Day 1."

"I have a good feel for pass rushers. I have quick hands and quick feet as well," Vera-Tucker said, adding of whether he expects to play at tackle or guard in the pros, "Those are two completely different positions. ... At the end of the day, it's just where the coaches need me.

"I'm a competitor at heart," he added. "I've been one since I've been playing sports. I'm going to come in and compete my butt off just like I always do."

"I know we have a lot of guys on our offensive line who've played multiple positions," Douglas said, adding that AVT will "have to come in and compete, and ultimately we're going to have our best five offensive linemen on the field come opening day."

As for blocking for his now fellow Jets first-rounder, No. 2 overall pick BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Vera-Tucker said:

"That's a great opportunity. I've seen so much film of him just on social media. He's a guy who's going to come in and be a gamechanger right away. Who wouldn't want to block for someone like that?"

This is the Green & White's 18th draft pick from Southern Cal in franchise history. The total includes seven picks in 2000s and seven first rounders. Most prominent: T Marvin Powell (Round 1, No. 4, 1977), who played in five Pro Bowls for the Jets. The most recent Trojans selected by the Jets were QB Sam Darnold (Round 1, No. 3, 2018) and T Chuma Edoga (Round 3, No. 92, 2019).

Douglas was happy to have the draft capital to make the deal that brought the Green & White Vera-Tucker. The Jets have only their second-round pick, No. 34 overall, on night two of the draft, but now also have six picks on day three, two picks in each of Rounds 4, 5 and 6. And the GM didn't rule out another trade if the opportunity should present itself.

"We've been able to acquire a lot of picks and you saw the flexibility that gave us tonight," he said. "We'll see if the phone rings. We're open to any discussion. We'll see over the next two days."

2021 DRAFT - SEASON TICKET SLATE - V2

Related Content

news

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker: I'll Play Where Jets Need Me

No. 14 Pick Could Form an Imposing Left-Side Duo With Mekhi Becton
news

Jets Trade Up 9 Spots in First Round of NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Jumps From No. 23 to No. 14 and Draft USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
news

No Secret: Jets Select QB Zach Wilson with No. 2 Pick of NFL Draft

Take Signal-Caller out of BYU One Choice After Jaguars Tab Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1
news

Jets Embark on NFL Draft with Love on Their Minds

GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Trust in the Process, Head to Draft with Culture on Their Minds
news

Jets Final Mock Draft | Who Will Joe Douglas Select in 2021 NFL Draft?

MMQB's Peter King Has the Green & White Tabbing BYU QB Zach Wilson with No. 2 Pick and Miami Edge Gregory Rousseau with No. 23 Pick
news

Notebook | Jets' Draft Nerve Center: Reunited and It Feels So Good

Mining Draft Capital in Later Rounds of NFL Draft Is Key to Building Competitive Team
news

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio: This Is the Time for Jets to Make Their Move

NFL Insider Likes BYU QB Zach Wilson's Physical Tools
news

6 Things to Know About New Jets DL Vinny Curry

He's a Family Man, Whether That Family's at the Jersey Shore, Marshall U., the Eagles or the Green & White
news

Mark Sanchez Knows Which QB the Jets Should Pick in the NFL Draft

Nick Mangold Chimes In on What It Takes for a Rookie Signal-Caller in New York
news

Draft Week Has Arrived for Joe Douglas/Robert Saleh Jets

They Have Picks No. 2 & 23 on Thursday, 5 Picks in the Top 86, 10 Total in This Year's Selection Meeting
news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | Former GM Mike Tannenbaum Has Joe Douglas Selecting LB at No. 23

ESPN Analyst Has the Green & White Tabbing BYU QB Zach Wilson with No. 2 Pick
Advertising