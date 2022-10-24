Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets' Versatile O-Lineman, Sustains Torn Triceps and Will Miss Rest of the Season

The fluidity on the offensive line extends back to training camp when Mekhi Becton incurred a knee injury that cost him the season. Becton had been moved to right tackle as George Fant, who had replaced him in the 2021 season, started the summer at left tackle. Then the Jets signed the 37-year-old Duane Brown to a two-year contract in mid-August to take over at left tackle, shifting Fant back to right tackle. Fant then was injured and has yet to return (Saleh said he's not far off). He was replaced by rookie Max Mitchell, who has also missed time because of injury.

Brown has returned and formed a strong, veteran tandem on the left side with Laken Tomlinson, who signed in free agency, as they protect QB Zach Wilson's blindside.

"We've done pretty well," McGovern said. "A lot hasn't happened in the middle of a series or two-minute drives. The coaches keep everybody in line and on the same page. The transitions have been smooth. Everyone that's come in has handled the opportunity really well. Unfortunately, the injuries we've had, especially at tackle ... it's just the cards we've been dealt and we're just dealing with it the best way possible."

Even with all the moving parts on the offensive line, the Jets rushing attack has been powering the offense (with a 4.4 yards a carry average) during the Green & White's four-game winning streak. Up next are three straight, important games against AFC East teams -- home-and-away against New England (Sunday and on Nov. 20) with a home game against Buffalo (Nov. 6) sandwiched in between the two Patriots games and the bye week (Nov. 13).