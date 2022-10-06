Alijah Vera-Tucker: Jets' Swiss Army Knife on the Offensive Line

Think of Jets' budding second-year cornerstone Alijah Vera-Tucker as a traveler on the offensive line.

Is there a position on the O-line that AVT can't play?

"Me being as confident as I am, I would like to say no," said the USC product who the Jets drafted in the first round in 2021 after trading up. "I haven't played right tackle or center, so hopefully I can cross those off later on in the future."

He added, speaking about his surprise start at left tackle at Pittsburgh last week, when he did not allow a sack or QB hit while helping to protect QB Zach Wilson's blind side: "That's just God blessing me being an athletic big man [6-5. 309]. It was definitely an experience being out there again, not playing tackle the last two years. But it was fun, it was cool, and I enjoyed it."

For now, AVT has emerged as the wildly versatile wild card for head coach Robert Saleh as the Jets (2-2) prepare to face the Miami Dolphins (3-1) in an AFC East rivalry game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

"It speaks volumes to him, one as an athlete, and two of his mindset," Saleh said. "He doesn't flinch. I can't say enough about him. His selflessness to be able to go out and do that, a lot of guys would be worried about how they would look on tape. But he's just team first, not even worried about what he will put on tape, because in his mind he is going to go dominate, and to his credit, he did it."

Following along to the machinations on the Jets' offensive line through a month of the 2022 NFL season can be as challenging as deciphering a challenging puzzle. The first shoe dropped when the Jets signed LG Laken Tomlinson in free agency and AVT agreed to a move to right guard. Early in training camp, George Fant, who replaced Mekhi Becton at left tackle last season, was named the starter. Becton moved to the right side, again next to AVT, but sustained a season-ending knee injury early in camp.