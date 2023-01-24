Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'I'll Be 100% for Training Camp'

After playing 1,039 snaps at left guard his rookie season, Alijah Vera-Tucker moved to right guard before to his second campaign after the Jets' signing of Laken Tomlinson in free agency. He started the team's first three games there before injuries necessitated a switch to left tackle for the Jets' Week 4 matchup against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The AVT shuffle continued as he jumped to right tackle the next three games before sustaining a season-ending torn triceps in the Jets' 16-9 win at Denver on Oct. 23.

"Wherever the guys needed me to play — that's where I was going to play," Vera-Tucker said. "Whatever was best for the team. But it was really fun to be out there for those seven weeks. I felt like the team was really on a on a rise."

With Vera-Tucker and electric rookie RB Breece Hall in the lineup, the Jets were 5-2. Minus two of their best players, the Green & White went 2-8. Vera-Tucker's versatility was unique, with ESPN reporting that the second-year pro became only the third lineman since 2006 to play four different positions in his first 22 games.

"Obviously going down, me and Breece, it was tough," Vera-Tucker said as the players emptied their lockers. "It would be tough for anybody, but just being around the guys in the locker room really helped me out. Breece and me in rehab, going crazy in there, Mekhi [Becton] as well, working his tail off. It's good to have guys around you. The mentals are good and I'm just ready to get back ASAP."

Vera-Tucker kept good mentals his sophomore season despite the lineup dance. After he performed well at left tackle during the Jets' 24-20 comeback win over the Steelers, he finished his year at RT in victories over the Dolphins and the Packers, in addition to his 26 snaps in Denver.