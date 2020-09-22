Alex Lewis: Jets QB Sam Darnold Has Grown By Leaps and Bounds

Jets GM Joe Douglas revamped the line in front of Darnold during the offseason and Lewis is the only returning starter from 2019. After allowing 8 sacks the first two weeks last season, the Green & White have allowed 4 over the same timeframe this season and rookie LT Mekhi Becton continues to earn rave reviews.

"I'm trying to help that rookie out as much as I can so he's not thinking," Lewis said of Becton. "I'm trying to be out there giving the word when guys are slanting, seeing if I see a tip or a tight end coming, just so that young man can go out there and play fast, physical and dominate. He's done a great job for us so far, and he's only going to get better every day."

The Jets might have to adjust up front this week if C Connor McGovern is unable to suit up in Indianapolis. McGovern sustained a hamstring injury in the second half against the 49ers and was replaced in the lineup by former Colts OL Josh Andrews.

"That's just part of the NFL," Lewis said. "You're always one play away from playing in this league. When a guy goes down, it's tough. But at the same time, you have to have the mentality of next man up. We're not going to take two steps backward when someone comes in — we're going to leave off right where we were and move forward. Josh came in and played well for us at the end of the game. It was tough losing Gov [McGovern], but Gov seems healthy and ready to roll."

Lewis, a Nebraska product who was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, appeared in 20 games for Baltimore before being traded to the Jets on Aug. 5, 2019. He brought north an acronym that is used in Baltimore — WIN: What's Important Now? Lewis says the Jets have to maintain focus on every detail and the big picture will take care of itself.