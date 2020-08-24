After Year-Long Recovery, LB Avery Williamson is 'Feeling Great' and Back in the Mix

The 6-1, 246-pounder endured a lengthy uphill battle of recovery that put him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp. He wasn't moved to the active roster until this past weekend. Between individual drills and getting back into physical shape, Williamson was finally able to partake in the team period of practice on Sunday, taking reps with the second-team defense.

"In May, I was doing more cutting and the pain started to go away a lot more," Williamson said. "At practice, you're going to find out really quickly how it's doing, and I didn't feel any pain today. I pretty much did everything from pass to run. I'm feeling great. I just have to keep improving and getting in shape at this point, but my knee is healthy."

Even though Williamson was a starter in 2018 and '19, he knows he faces a battle regaining his starting role on defense after being sidelined an entire season. As training camp proceeds and Week 1 (Sept. 13 at Buffalo) looms, his reps and workload will continue to increase.