After Valuable Lesson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Jets Offense Look Ahead to Saints

Last week, the Jets offense had a perfect start on their first three possessions vs. the Eagles. Three drives and three touchdowns for a unit that continues to get valuable rookie contributions from many, including LG Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"I'd say we were just communicating well; we were just on our aiming points," Vera-Tucker said of the Jets' hot start.

But after the Jets went 3 of 5 on third down and totaled 155 yards and 18 points in the opening 30 minutes, they went 0 of 4 on third down in the second half while amassing 126 yards, and were held without a point after halftime in a 33-18 loss.

"I felt like we kept on swinging, you know but we only had I think it was three plays in the third quarter," Vera-Tucker said. "That's just a lesson for us, when we get an opportunity, we have to be on our game 100 percent all the time because you never know when you're going to get the ball next."

It was a cold third quarter for an offense that only saw the field for 1:10 and managed 3 yards, but Vera-Tucker continues to be someone that has warmed the organization's heart. In 799 snaps this season, Vera-Tucker has allowed only one sack, tied for the fewest among all rookies with at least 500 snaps. Against the Eagles, Vera-Tucker earned his highest Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade since Week 8. A staple along the offensive line, he is already an established leader amongst his rookie classmates.