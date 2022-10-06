After Taking a Swing on Tyreek Hill, Jets Are Scoring With Multiple Playmakers 

The Jets took a big swing in the spring and the "Cheetah" eluded their grasp as Tyreek Hill chose the Dolphins over the Green & White. While Hill has been electrifying as ever for his new team, the Jets landed in a good place and havereasons to feel excited about their playmakers on offense four games into the 2022 season. With the 3-1 Dolphins set to square off against the 2-2 Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium, it's an opportune time to look at the fallout from the Hill chase and the landscape ahead.

Swings Kept Coming

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets and the Chiefs had agreed to terms to a deal with the Green & White sending three picks (No. 35, No. 38 and No. 69) to Kansas City for Hill and Kanas City's No. 103 selection (LB Leon Chenal, Wisconsin).Hill said this week that the Jets' deal "was close to happening,", but he mentioned state taxes as one of the factors that tipped the scales to the 'Fins.

On the first night of the NFL Draft, GM Joe Douglas kept swinging. After already securing CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson with the No. 4 and No. 10 selections, he moved back into Round 1 by shipping the 35th, 69th and 163rd picks to the Titans for the 26th and 101st picks. With that 26th pick, Douglas got the pass rusher the Jets coveted in Jermaine Johnson. In four games to date, Johnson has appeared in 80 defensive snaps and has recorded 1.5 sacks, 4 QB pressures and 12 tackles.

"He puts hands on people and people move," DC Jeff Ulbrich said of Johnson. "Extremely happy with the progress he's making. Saying that, he has a long way to go. I don't think he's even scratched the surface of what he can become."

Joe D. took another hearty cut early on Night 2, shipping the No. 38 and No. 146 selections to the crosstown Giants to select the top RB in the draft class, Iowa State's Breece Hall. Among rookie RBs, Hall is first in receptions (15) and receiving yards (113), and second in rushing yards (157) and first downs (15) this season. The Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week rushed for a career-high 66 yards in the comeback win over the Steelers and he scored the game-winning TD, a nifty 2-yard score, with 16 seconds remaining.