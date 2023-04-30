After Historic Week, Anything Is Possible for the Jets 

On Thursday, Rodgers was throwing to his teammates on the field. Something that would have seemed unimaginable months ago is now a reality — Rodgers is a New York Jet. He wanted to be here, and he has joined a team that will run a system he thrived in at Green Bay not too long ago.

"We're a really, really young team especially on offense," Saleh said. "To watch him and Nathaniel (Hackett) work together and the way they communicate together, he's already made his presence felt in regard to meetings and input and just the communications on offense. He is a tremendous human, first and foremost. Just listening, there are little subtle things. He definitely cares about people, and you can tell in the way he speaks to people. Really, really fortunate that he's here."

When asked about Rodgers, Saleh smiled and delivered a bear hug to Douglas.

"I'm not here to be a savior of any kind," Rodgers said on Wednesday. "I'm just here to be the best quarterback I can be to lead authentically and to inspire the guys around me to raise their level of play to an even greater spot."

While he won't be asked to be a savior, it's important to consider Rodgers has been the NFL's MVP two of the past three seasons. Despite battling multiple injuries last season, Rodgers still threw for 3,695 yards with 26 TDs and 12 INTs and connected on 65% of his passes. His "down" is good, his good is great and his great still can be otherworldly. Joe Namath, the first pro passer to throw for 4,000 yards in a season and the man who led the Jets to their sole championship, talked recently during an appearance on "The Official Jets Podcast" about what makes Rodgers unique.

"I've watched a lot of football that Aaron has played, and I marvel at him," Namath said. "Even last season, I marveled at him. He can anticipate things because of repetition, because of the way his brain works. Throughout the years, the way he buys time, the way he moves around, the way he throws the football.

"We can't see what he's thinking as it develops. but we know that process is excellent the way he's able to control his body and throw the ball. Man, there are a lot of good quarterbacks out there, in pro ball there are terrific quarterbacks. But the way he changes the speed on the ball, the way he drops it in different places, the way he releases the ball, the trajectory, the arm motion the way it needs to be done —I haven't seen anybody do that. He's a one of a kind and it's all good."

Riding a surge of momentum into the weekend, Douglas had Rodgers in his mind with each of his first five selections. First-round pick Will McDonald might be an edge rusher, but the Jets, with Rodgers commanding the offense, expect to be playing with leads in the fourth quarter next season. McDonald is an athletic freak and the Jets thought he was the best pass rusher in the draft. Then on day two, Douglas selected the best center in the class and the C-QB exchanges in NY could have a Wisconsin feel with former Badgers star Joe Tippmann snapping to Rodgers. Tippmann (6-6, 317) is big, physical and smart and he's a good mover for a giant.

Douglas kept on adding to the line on day three, moving back in the fourth round before selecting Pittsburgh T Carter Warren. The Paterson, NJ native has excellent length and projects early as a swing backup. Brooklyn's Israel Abaniknada, also a Panther taken in Round 5, gives the Jets another home-run hitter at running back and is an excellent system fit.