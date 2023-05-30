After Facing QB Aaron Rodgers in Practice, D.J. Reed Says 'You Better Be Ready'

Or, for that matter, to see Rodgers at a Taylor Swift concert. But the four-time NFL MVP has been soaking up all the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area has to offer in his short time with his new team.

Reed is the type of hungry, come-from-nowhere type of player HC Robert Saleh talks about often. And there's no doubt that Reed fits the profile. After a stellar high school career playing football and basketball at Independence HS in Bakersfield, CA, Reed walked on at Fresno State, but left for Cerritos Junior College after a season.

"It was rough, real trenches," Reed said of his JUCO experience "Sleeping on the floor, playing games on an empty stomach. It was humbling."

He returned to Division 1 with Kansas State in 2016, where he said he "fit like a glove." Reed was then selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, where he first encountered Saleh, the 49ers' defensive coordinator. At 5-9, Reed was often seen as a slot corner. But he knew he could do more and Saleh even acknowledged overlooking Reed's true talents.

"First of all, when he was in San Francisco he was a great defensive coach, everyone had respect for him," Reed said. "I think I loved how he held everyone accountable, it didn't matter who you were. He would call you out if he saw a mistake. I really respected him in San Fran. He said he made a mistake [in his evaluation of Reed], as a man I have to give him credit. It takes a lot of humility, he doesn't have to say that. I've got a lot of love for Saleh."

After sustaining a torn pec while working in the weight room, Reed was waived by the 49ers and picked up by the Seahawks where he blossomed over two seasons. "It's a crazy universe -- I got my first NFL interception against my former team," he said. Then Reed ended up back with Saleh after signing a lucrative three-year, free-agent deal with the Jets last year. He went from West Coast to East Coast to be paired with rookie Gardner -- a long way from sleeping on the floor in Cerritos.