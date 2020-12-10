After 2 TDs Last Week, WR Jamison Crowder Gets Back His Groove

The composition of the Jets' wide receiving corps this season has changed from week to week, game to game, making production and continuity elusive.

While QB Sam Darnold has collaborated with an ever-changing cast, his go-to receiver -- Jamison Crowder -- has been the subject of heightened attention from the opposition. Even with the return of Breshad Perriman and the development of Denzel Mims, opposing defenses know that two of the keys to corralling the Jets' offense are pressuring Darnold and clamping down on Crowder.

After a fast start this season –Darnold and Crowder collaborated on a 69-yard catch-and-run play for a TD in Week 1 -- injuries (Crowder has missed four games; first with a hamstring injury, then a groin issue) and more robust defenses have made it more difficult to revive that QB/WR connection.

Through his first four games this season, Crowder had 46 targets and 29 receptions for 383 yards. He had 100 yards receiving in each of his first three contests played, tying for the longest streak in the league this season. His 7+ receptions in five straight games from Week 16 of 2019 to Week 6 of 2020 marked the longest streak in franchise history. But in his three games before last week against Las Vegas, Crowder had 11 targets and 6 catches for 73 yards.

"I think there were weeks I didn't get a lot of targets but BP [Breshad Perriman] and [Denzel] Mims were having good games," Crowder said. "It's just how things go. Last Sunday was just one of those days. The ball came my way. When I get my opportunities I try to take advantage of it. I hope it can keep going this week and going forward."

This week the Jets travel to Seattle and Mims, the rookie second-round draft pick, will not be available. He traveled home to Texas on family business and won't be eligible due to league's testing protocols during the coronavirus pandemic. That again leaves Head Coach Adam Gase and Darnold to adjust to a changing cast of receivers.