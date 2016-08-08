AFC Roundup: Edelman Returns, Bills' Injuries

With good news, there's bad news. Rookie LB Reggie Ragland's initial prognosis is a partially torn ACL. Ragland pulled up limping and fell to the ground Friday while pursuing newly signed RB Reggie Bush. The Alabama product is receiving a second opinion today, which will determine the severity of his injury.

Nonetheless, the Bills wasted no time signing veteran LB Brandon Spikes, who spent the 2014 season with the team.

Camp Standout:WR Robert Woods.

Woods, who told reporters he feels good after being banged up in 2015, hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone from Tyrod Taylor during Buffalo's Blue and White Scrimmage Saturday evening.

PUP: WR Marcus Easley, DE Shaq Lawson

Active/Non-Football Illness: DB Jonathan Dowling, T Seantrel Henderson, RB Karlos Williams

Active/Non-Football Injury: LB Manny Lawson, WR Kolby Listenbee

Miami Dolphins

The 411:It's been all defense in South Florida. While Miami's offense isn't at full strength on the practice field without WR DeVante Parker, RB Arian Foster and rookie lineman Laremy Tunsil, the defense has strung together a couple of very impressive days, highlighted by Saturday's performance in holding the offense to one first down in eight possessions.

Head coach Adam Gase mentioned the defensive effort in his postgame presser, saying, "This one, defense went to another level and they took it more than they did last time."

Camp Standout:RB Damien Williams.

Since being activated off the PUP list, Williams has ignited the offense both with his blocking and rushing, including a few big runs over the weekend.