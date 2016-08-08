AFC Roundup: Edelman Returns, Bills' Injuries

New England Patriots
The 411:While the majority of attention in Foxborough shines on the quarterbacks, this week eyes turned to WR Julian Edelman, who was activated off the PUP list along with TE Clay Harbor. The 5'10", 198-pound Edelman is recovering from offseason foot surgery and practiced for the first time Sunday.
"The dynamo slot receiver donned full pads for the first time and look as crisp as ever participating in drills and running routes off to the side with Tom Brady," wrote the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.
Edelman's presence is not only key for New England's offense, but for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as well. With Garoppolo starting the first four games of the season during Tom Brady's suspension, having a crafty veteran receiver will benefit the East Illinois product, who has yet to start a regular-season game in the NFL.
Camp Standout: TE Martellus Bennett.
Bennett, who joined the Pats via trade from Chicago this offseason, hauled in a Garoppolo lob in the left corner of the end zone as well as a nifty fingertip grab. Earlier in the week, Bennett connected with Brady five consecutive plays, capping it off with a long touchdown pass.
PUP:WR Danny Amendola, RB Dion Lewis, T Sebastian Vollmer, G Tre' Jackson
Buffalo Bills
The 411:While the injury bug keeps biting the Bills, Rex Ryan's squad started this week with some good news. DTs Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams in addition to WR Sammy Watkins passed their physicals this morning and have been activated, allowing them to fully participate in practice.
With good news, there's bad news. Rookie LB Reggie Ragland's initial prognosis is a partially torn ACL. Ragland pulled up limping and fell to the ground Friday while pursuing newly signed RB Reggie Bush. The Alabama product is receiving a second opinion today, which will determine the severity of his injury.
Nonetheless, the Bills wasted no time signing veteran LB Brandon Spikes, who spent the 2014 season with the team.
Camp Standout:WR Robert Woods.
Woods, who told reporters he feels good after being banged up in 2015, hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone from Tyrod Taylor during Buffalo's Blue and White Scrimmage Saturday evening.
PUP: WR Marcus Easley, DE Shaq Lawson
Active/Non-Football Illness: DB Jonathan Dowling, T Seantrel Henderson, RB Karlos Williams
Active/Non-Football Injury: LB Manny Lawson, WR Kolby Listenbee
Miami Dolphins
The 411:It's been all defense in South Florida. While Miami's offense isn't at full strength on the practice field without WR DeVante Parker, RB Arian Foster and rookie lineman Laremy Tunsil, the defense has strung together a couple of very impressive days, highlighted by Saturday's performance in holding the offense to one first down in eight possessions.
Head coach Adam Gase mentioned the defensive effort in his postgame presser, saying, "This one, defense went to another level and they took it more than they did last time."
Camp Standout:RB Damien Williams.
Since being activated off the PUP list, Williams has ignited the offense both with his blocking and rushing, including a few big runs over the weekend.
"He's been doing a great job since he got back," Gase said. "He's been the one guy, when he's been back, he brings that juice you want. When he gets a rep, he makes every one count."
PUP: CB Xavien Howard, LB Zach Vigil
Active/Non-Football Injury: DE Dion Jordan