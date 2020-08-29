'Adjusting & Learning' Are Key for Jets S Bradley McDougald

Bradley McDougald, the safety who came to the Jets in last month's trade of Jamal Adams to Seattle, is an NFL veteran entering his eighth full season with an experienced, insightful take on his personal transition game to his new team, his new conference and his new coast.

But that doesn't mean that McDougald isn't having growing pains fitting into coordinator Gregg Williams' defense.

"Every day is different. It's just adjusting and learning every day," McDougald said Wednesday following the team's first scrimmage-style practice of training camp. "It's crazy because you could be eight years in the NFL and still feel like a rookie in certain situations and certain defenses until you're all the way acclimated and you're all the way comfortable.

"There are going to be some situations you can't coach that you have to, in a sense, be thrown in the fire and experience and learn it that way. Any type of information, any type of experience you can get is great. So adjusting and learning."

You may have detected that "adjusting and learning" is one of B-Mac's mantras. He used it again as he discussed playing more deep safety than he had with the Seahawks while Marcus Maye moves more into Adams' box safety role.