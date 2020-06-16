Additions at CB Give Jets' Secondary a New Look

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2020 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

The Jets' secondary underwent an offseason makeover but is still headlined by All-Pro S Jamal Adams.

"My opinion on Jamal has been consistent since I arrived here," general manager Joe Douglas has said in the spring. "Jamal's an unbelievable young player and our plan is to keep him here a long time."

The 24-year-old has been named to two Pro Bowls, he's one of four players to win the Curtis Martin Team MVP Award in back-to-back seasons, and he led the NFL's defensive backs and set the franchise DBs record with 6.5 sacks in 2019.

While safety seems set for the year ahead with Adams and Marcus Maye leading the way, Douglas added to the cornerbacks room via free agency, trade and the draft. After re-signing nickel Brian Poole, he quickly pounced on Pierre Desir, who was released by Indianapolis after starting 23 games and recording 4 interceptions and 19 pass defenses for the Colts the past two seasons.

"I was dealing with a hamstring injury and missed a couple of games, so that kind of put me down a little bit throughout the year," Desir said. "But this is a business. You're only as good as your last performance. And I think I showed that I could still compete at a high level. I think my ceiling's very high. I'm going to just continue to grow as a player and live out this dream of playing in the NFL."

Douglas then drafted S Ashtyn Davis in the third round and CB Bryce Hall in the fifth before trading a sixth-round pick to Indy for former second-round CB Quincy Wilson, Desir's former teammate and Maye's and Poole's college teammate at Florida.