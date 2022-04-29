Addition of WR Garrett Wilson Gives Jets' Offense 'a Chance to Grow Together'

Wilson described his approach this way: "I feel like I do a good job of winning the 50/50 ball. I feel like I do a good job of playing with a lot of passion and you can see it on the field. I feel like I bring my teammates energy up on the field. I also feel like I do a good job of making people miss. Those are things that I'm going to hold my hat on and try to continue doing at the next level."

He added: "Just having a plan. I feel like when you're matching up against good players, you got to go to the line of scrimmage with a plan. You can't just go out there and try to run around somebody or not get on shoulders and stuff like that. So, I try to get on my shoulders and make the DB uncomfortable. I don't want to be right in front of them, making moves and stuff like that. There's a lot of nuances to running routes and I'm excited to keep learning under Coach [Mike] LaFleur, the offensive coordinator, and Coach [Miles] Austin as the receivers coach."

Speaking about the prospect of playing with another guy named Wilson, the one who throws the ball, the pass-catching Wilson said: "I think he's got a lot of talent, I think he's got a lot, especially arm talent."

Douglas, closing out Day 1 of the draft after a long night at One Jets Drive again stressed the importance of building around and protecting Zach Wilson.