Adam Gase: Sam Darnold Is 'on a Pitch Count' in Bid to Return as Jets QB

So does that mean Joe Flacco, after starts in the losses to Arizona and Miami, will return to backing up Darnold against Buffalo at MetLife Stadium on Sunday? Not so fast, said Gase.

"I think [Sam's] percentage is going up," the coach said. "Obviously, we have Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. You want to think if we get through Wednesday and he comes back Thursday and feels good, it looks like it's going to be on the right track. But you just never know what Friday is going to bring, so we'll kind of work through it.

"We've got to kind of work them both. We'll see how today plays out. I think having Joe as someone that has a lot of experience and my confidence level in him if it's fewer reps, I'll be alright with that. To me, he can handle that. If we were talking about a second-year player that was behind Sam, then I'd be a little more concerned."

Whichever QB gets the home nod against the Jets' division rivals could also get the benefit of what Gase called "the three dudes that you've planned having out there." That's the three injured wide receiver dudes, Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims. Crowder has been available for the past three games while Perriman returned at Miami. And Mims?

"I think we've got a chance," Gase said. "Mims had a great week of practice last week with the scout team stuff that we had him doing. This week we'll get him involved in the normal offensive practice, and as long as we don't have any setbacks and nothing happens injury-wise. ...

"For us it's the same thing with [rookie RB La'Mical] Perine. Let's get these guys in there, let's see what they can do, let's give them the ball. Let's see if some of these young guys can make some explosive plays."