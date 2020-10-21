Adam Gase: Sam Darnold Is 'on a Pitch Count' in Bid to Return as Jets QB

HC Says Signal-Caller for Bills Will Depend on How His Young QB Feels After This Week's Practices

Oct 21, 2020 at 04:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZP_0097-darnold-thumb

Quarterback is once again a midweek topic for the Jets. But this week, unlike the previous two, Head Coach Adam Gase can say that "all options are available" for Sam Darnold to return under center after sitting the previous two games with a right shoulder sprain.

"We'll have him on a pitch count," Gase said before Wednesday's practice, referring the unfolding plans for Darnold this week. "I think really the biggest thing is going to be how's he going to feel tomorrow. We just want to make sure, if there's anything that really lingers or anything when he's throwing, that's his red flag of 'Hey, I've got to let you guys know.'

"I think the trainers and Sam have done a good job of communicating to make sure they're both on the same page, then relaying the information to us to make sure that we know what's going on. It's one of those situations where we need him to be real honest, which he's done a good job of since I've been here as far as telling us where he's at on things."

Photos | Best Images from the First Practice of Bills Week

See the Best Photos from Wednesday's Practice During Week 7

E_SZP_0043-thumb
1 / 40
E_A9200089
2 / 40
E_SZP_0534
3 / 40
E_SZP_0505
4 / 40
E_SZP_0266
5 / 40
E_SZP_0030
6 / 40
E_SZP_0365
7 / 40
E_SZP_0693
8 / 40
E_SZP_0579
9 / 40
E_SZP_0519
10 / 40
E_SZP_0621
11 / 40
E_SZP_0604
12 / 40
E_SZP_0374
13 / 40
E_SZP_0353
14 / 40
E_SZP_0516
15 / 40
E_SZP_0497
16 / 40
E_SZP_0355
17 / 40
E_SZP_0209
18 / 40
E_SZP_0349
19 / 40
E_SZP_0148
20 / 40
E_SZP_0310
21 / 40
E_SZP_0335
22 / 40
E_SZP_0293
23 / 40
E_SZP_0022
24 / 40
E_A9200345
25 / 40
E_SZP_0219
26 / 40
E_SZP_0194
27 / 40
E_SZP_0303
28 / 40
E_SZP_0183
29 / 40
E_SZP_0096
30 / 40
E_A9200274
31 / 40
E_SZP_0077
32 / 40
E_A9200068
33 / 40
E_SZP_0001
34 / 40
E_A9200145
35 / 40
E_A9200422
36 / 40
E_SZP_0008
37 / 40
E_A9200041
38 / 40
E_A9200283
39 / 40
E_A9200002
40 / 40

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

So does that mean Joe Flacco, after starts in the losses to Arizona and Miami, will return to backing up Darnold against Buffalo at MetLife Stadium on Sunday? Not so fast, said Gase.

"I think [Sam's] percentage is going up," the coach said. "Obviously, we have Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. You want to think if we get through Wednesday and he comes back Thursday and feels good, it looks like it's going to be on the right track. But you just never know what Friday is going to bring, so we'll kind of work through it.

"We've got to kind of work them both. We'll see how today plays out. I think having Joe as someone that has a lot of experience and my confidence level in him if it's fewer reps, I'll be alright with that. To me, he can handle that. If we were talking about a second-year player that was behind Sam, then I'd be a little more concerned."

Whichever QB gets the home nod against the Jets' division rivals could also get the benefit of what Gase called "the three dudes that you've planned having out there." That's the three injured wide receiver dudes, Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims. Crowder has been available for the past three games while Perriman returned at Miami. And Mims?

"I think we've got a chance," Gase said. "Mims had a great week of practice last week with the scout team stuff that we had him doing. This week we'll get him involved in the normal offensive practice, and as long as we don't have any setbacks and nothing happens injury-wise. ...

"For us it's the same thing with [rookie RB La'Mical] Perine. Let's get these guys in there, let's see what they can do, let's give them the ball. Let's see if some of these young guys can make some explosive plays."

Either potential starting QB would approve of that recipe for Jets success.

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Bills - Wednesday

QB Sam Darnold, OL Mekhi Becton & WR Jamison Crowder Limited at Practice
news

Jets Designate CB Bryce Hall to Return to Practice

Rookie Fifth-Round Pick Led Nation with 24 PDs in 2018 
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 2 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 7 Against the Bills

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Buffalo Game
news

Bob Rais, PA Voice of the Jets at Shea Stadium, Has Died at 95

Part of the Golden Age of NY Sports Public Address Announcers Beginning with His 1st Game
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bills

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 7 Matchup at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets' Braden Mann: Six Weeks in, 'It's Been a Wild Ride'

Rookie Punter Likes to 'Stick' It to Returners, When Necessary
news

Jets' Marcus Maye Had NFL's Fourth Highest PFF Grade in Week 6

Green & White S Recorded First INT of 2020, vs. Dolphins 
news

Jets Place OLB Frankie Luvu on IR 

Green & White 'Backer Sustained Groin Injury in Week 6
news

First Look: Jets vs. Bills 

Green & White Host Buffalo QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs in Division Matchup 
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Braden Mann

Rookie P Talks Growing Up in Texas, Playing LB in High School; Bart Scott Previews Jets-Bills
news

Jets Notebook | Jets QB Joe Flacco: 'We Have to Stay in the Moment'

OL Greg Van Roten Shares Frustration of Fans ... and His Dad

Advertising