Adam Gase: Sam Darnold Is 'Trending in the Right Direction'

Of course there are some things that Gase and offensive coordinator/gameday play-caller Dowell Loggains can do. One is to find ways early and often for Darnold to get the ball to WRs Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims and a perhaps jump-started TE Chris Herndon after two outstanding catches against the Chargers. Due to the wideouts' injuries, Darnold has yet to play a game with all three of his starters.

"Sam has some options, some guys that can stretch the field vertically," Gase said, before reflecting on five games ago, when the Jets offense with Joe Flacco at QB just missed some deep shots as they were being shut out at Miami. "We have to make those plays. We have to understand when they're pressuring, we've got to get rid of the ball, we've got to make sure we do a good job on the protection schemes. It's a challenge for sure."

Another challenge will be in the selection of plays by Gase and offensive coordinator/gameday play-caller Dowell Loggains.

"Let's not run the lead-draw with him, maybe. We can avoid some of those types of things," Gase said. "At the same time, you've got to let him play the way he's accustomed to playing. His biggest thing to protecting himself is when he gets in those positions outside the pocket. It might be a throwaway instead of trying to do something crazy and extend the play to the point where he's putting himself in harm's way."

Yet that's what happened the last time Darnold started, at Kansas City, when he got shouldered into the Arrowhead grass by a pair of Chiefs at the end of a third-down scramble early in the fourth quarter. And what could happen if instincts take over and he's crunched in a Dolphins sandwich at MetLife.

But all Gase can do through Friday is table that talk about what-ifs and see how Darnold responds to several practices of limited to full-go throwing and practicing.