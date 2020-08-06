Adam Gase: Our Goal Is Always Going to Be Playing in January

Gase added the communication between him and the Jets' 23-year-old quarterback improved in the back half of the season, and Darnold's play backs up Gase's words. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick had a 93.3 passer rating in Weeks 10-17. In that span, he threw for 1,947 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 61% of his passes.

"When things weren't fitting for him exactly, he was speaking up, he knew exactly what he wanted," Gase said. "Game-planning for us went really a lot smoother that second half. The more games you get under your belt with each other, the communication becomes very crisp and really it is going to be about cleaning up some of the details."

Despite being away from the facility for six months, Darnold had an impressive spring both in the classroom and on the field. He worked with private QB coach Jordan Palmer in California, focusing on deep-ball accuracy and using more power while throwing to his right. Gase hopes system familiarity will allow Darnold to focus on ball location, coverages and protections.