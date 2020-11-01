Adam Gase on Jets' 0-8 Start: 'It's Obvious We're Not Where We Wanted to Be'

The fake punt, a 13-yard pass from rookie punter Tommy Townsend to WR/returner Byron Pringle for 13 yards on fourth-and-4 from the Jets 49, set up, one play later, Mahomes' first of two longballs to WR Tyreek Hill for a 14-3 lead.

Then after the Jets crept to within 14-9, a Travis Kelce special drive made it 21-9 with 58 seconds left in the half. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end had four receptions for 59 yards, including the shovel-screen for a 3-yard walk-in touchdown.

"I thought the defense, there were some really good drives where we got them off the field," Gase said. "We knew what kind of game this was going to be. If we gave up yards, that wasn't our worry. We wanted them to try to drive the length of the field, trying to shorten the game as much as possible. ... It's easier to say, harder to do."

Even in the third quarter, the Jets were still within that 21-9 range after forcing a 3-and-out and stopping the Chiefs on downs when DL Henry Anderson dropped old friend Le'Veon Bell for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Jets 14.

But the offense, similar to the Bills game, followed up 30 minutes of promising football with 30 minutes of struggling to gain traction. The first downs went from 11 in the first half to two in the second, the yardage from 158 to 63, Darnold's passing from 12-for-18 for 107 yards to 6-for-12 for 26 yards.

With the Jets' WR corps decimated once again with starters Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman sidelined by injuries, there were a few drops that slowed momentum, not to mention Chris Herndon's lost fumble on a strip after a first-down reception near midfield late in the third quarter. That was just the Jets' second lost fumble this season, both by the tight end.

"We've just got to figure out what happened. It looked like he had it, then some bodies were around him, then when I saw the replay, for some reason it got loose a little bit," Gase said, although he declined to discuss benching Herndon for the New England home game a week from Monday night and beyond.