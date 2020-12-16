Adam Gase Offers Introspection on Jets' Season

HC: 'Disappointing to Me' that Christopher Johnson and Green & White Players Are Still Seeking First Victory

Dec 16, 2020 at 01:58 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Bill Parcells offered up a famous phrase once when discussing a player struggling to dump a slump or a team battling to bust up a losing streak.

"Don't tell me about the pain," the Tuna replied. "Show me the baby."

Jets head coach Adam Gase put it in similar terms when asked before Wednesday's practice about his relationship with CEO Christopher Johnson as their team's 0-13 season has unfolded.

"This is a results-oriented business," Gase said. "Nobody cares about the process for the most part. Coaches and players have to focus on the process. And that's what we have to do. Outside of that, most people are just looking for the end result."

Johnson is more than "most people" watching the Jets' scuffling season from the outside, and Gase said he definitely feels as though he's let the boss down this year.

"Yes, I try to figure out where things went wrong, what can we change," the coach said. "You're trying to evaluate things as you go and adjust to try to fix whatever the issue would be for that month or those three or four games. But at the end of the day, it's about winning. We haven't done that. For him not to feel a playoff feeling, of being competitive in December, it's disappointing to me that we haven't been able to do that for him."

And as much for Johnson, Gase said he'd like to get that first victory — at the Rams on Sunday, home against Cleveland the week after, or at New England for the season finale — not for himself but for another constituency of his.

"If I'm going to feel good for anybody, it's going to be for our players more than anything," he said. "They've tried to do everything right. You don't hear guys bitching and complaining. They're constantly just trying to work and figure out ways to fix the issues we're having. I couldn't be more appreciative to the locker room, the way they've handled all this stuff.

"Watching our players day in, day out, they deserve it. They've had it snatched away from them a couple of times. We've just got to figure out a way to finish one."

