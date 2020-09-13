Adam Gase: Jets Have 'a Lot to Work On' After Opener vs. Bills

Despite the postgame soul-searching, Gase was asked about, and offered, several positives for his team that should bolster them for Sunday's home opener against San Francisco and beyond. One of those pluses was the blitz-beating 69-yard TD pass connection from Darnold to Jamison Crowder.

"The touchdown was something that I was excited about," the coach said, "because Sam saw the pressure, he checked the play, and then we executed. That's what you want to have happen on those type of pressures. For that to happen in our first game when last year we just got lit up by all these teams bringing the house against us and we'd get 2 or 3 yards, to hit a big one like that on a quick throw, that was a good step for us."

And while Gase wasn't offering excuses for his offense, the unit did execute more efficiently in the second half, and maybe a little of that chemistry class over the past month or so of training camp was on display.

"Our guys at halftime were phenomenal," he said. "The offense had suggestions, 'Let's get on the ball, let's try to go to this, this and this.' Really good suggestions by the offensive line. The discussion in there of 'Hey, we've got to make every possession count.' That was a different feel to me with that group as far as, OK, these guys got a plan themselves before we even said anything. It was good to see how those guys were all working together."

Gase wasn't kidding himself though. He remains optimistic for the future yet realistic at what he saw in the opener of this COVID season of 2020.