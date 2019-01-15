Adam Gase Introduces Himself to Jets Nation

It was the big Adam Gase reveal Monday, lots of meeting and greeting and questions and answers, with the centerpiece coming in the afternoon at his news conference before local and national reporters in the Atlantic Health Training Center auditorium introducing him as the next head coach of the New York Jets.
New franchise, large stage ... just another day at the office.
"I've been here a couple of days, so today being the third day feels normal," Gase told Eric Allen on newyorkjets.com. "I know we've got a lot of media things to do, but I'm excited to get things going and this feels like the start of it."
Gase got the full Green & White treatment. He looked very comfortable in his dark green Jets cap, gray Jets hoodie, jeans and gray striped Nikes as he chatted with members of the organization along with owner Christopher Johnson, general manager Mike Maccagnan and team president Neil Glat at a breakfast. He continued in Green & White casual for a morning of one-on-one interviews.
Later, he donned gray suit and green striped necktie for an auditorium audience that included team reporters, members of the organization, current players and Jets Legends. He looked as if he couldn't wait to put on the sweats and get coaching.
What made the Jets the right landing spot for him?
"The No. 1 thing for me was the young quarterback," Gase said, referencing of course no-longer-rookie-QB Sam Darnold, whom he prepared for twice in his third and final year as Miami's head coach this season. "And I also think the knowledge of playing these guys over the last three years, that was interesting to me ... knowing your opponents right out of the gate, staying in the division, to me that was very intriguing."
(Ethan Greenberg has more on Gase's thoughts on Darnold going forward in his story on newyorkjets.com.)
How about what he'd do differently after his Dolphins experience?
"Over three years, you're going to have mistakes that you make, and it can either be a mental note or you start creating that list from year to year. And it's really starting with this first part of the process — we're trying to put a coaching staff together. The first thing I learned that first go-round was don't get impatient, just go through your process. ... It's a long list because in football, there's a lot of moving parts. And every time we encounter something, we're going to learn from it, we're going to move on and we're going to correct it."
And what can he bring to the table to help the Jets, who have had trouble finishing games?
"One of the things that I lean on, and I'm just going off my past experience, that was something we [Miami] took a lot of pride in, being 20-6 in one-score games in three years. ... It started in practice, it started in our preparation, and really developed in the mindset of when we get to that fourth quarter and we're in a tight game, we're going to come out on top. ... It all starts with the preparation."
Some of the adjectives used to describe Gase are fiery, passionate and intelligent. Johnson said all of those things helped "turn on the lights" for him through a process of talking to a number of candidates, all of whom he said "should be head coaches in this league."
"Adam is very passionate. And on the field, he's aggressive and I love that. He's innovative. He will get the job done," Johnson said. "He's coaching to where football is going, in my view."
Go All Access with the New Head Coach of the Green & White
Maccagnan seconded those emotions.
"You're building that culture and that chemistry with players and they thrive off of that," the GM said. "What Adam is and what he's going to have on his team are going to be exceptional. He wants aggressiveness, he wants toughness. ... The combination of his background, passion and intellect, and the other part looking at what he did with Miami, we definitely feel good about his ability to lead our team into the future."
As for the Jets' always passionate fan base, Gase had an easy conversational style and some ready answers that should go a long way toward winning them over as the team starts the process of building toward the 2019 season. His message to Jets nation:
"Hey, we're ready to get to work, man. I'm fired up to be here. The players can't get here fast enough. But I know we've got a long ways to go and we've got a lot of work to do."
Gase also said while he did have personnel control with the Dolphins, "that was not something I was really interested in" with the Jets. "I knew coming in here it was going to be a team effort, make sure I do my part, which is coach the team, and when my opinion is asked, give my opinion."
Johnson emphasized that while his new hire's "quarterback whisperer" reputation and his relationship with members of his new team's hierarchy were pluses, the head-coaching choice that led to Monday's big events had more to do with the whole Gase package.
"This isn't just about Sam, it isn't just about Mike or me," the Jets CEO said. "This is a whole team Adam's bought into, and I think it's going to be a great ride with him. Buckle up."