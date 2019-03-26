Adam Gase Believes Jets Can Be In Playoff Hunt  

Injuries aside, Gase stressed the importance of playing good football in late November and December, which accounts for the final five or six weeks of the regular season. Over the last three years, the Jets have a 4-14 record in Weeks 12-17 (all Week 11 byes), including two road wins.

"You're talking about a six-week span where every team in this league is going to be decided in those weeks," he said. "There's going to be three or four teams that will be eliminated already and everybody else is going to have a shot. You have to take advantage of it."

The Jets are in a good spot with their free agency additions combined with the pre-existing nucleus that includes Sam Darnold, Jamal Adams, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Chris Herndon. The Green & White currently have 68 players on their roster and can add another 22 by the start of training camp, a handful coming via April's draft.