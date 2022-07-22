Aaron Whitecotton on DE Carl Lawson: He's a Dream Come True

For Whitecotton, the gist of "what we do" on the defensive line has everything to do with versatility and depth, speed and violence, which is likely to yield a seven- or eight-man rotation come the Week 1 game against visiting Baltimore.

"You can play 55 plays a game in this front, but you can't sprint to the ball 50 times in a game," he said. "I'm talking about guys running 50 yards to the ball to run guys down, and that's after you set the edge on your man. Fifty times in a game, it's diminishing returns. When we get to critical moments in the game, Quinnen should be fresh, we have to have him ready for that moment. If we don't have third-and-8 with our best rushers to finish, we're kidding ourselves. You need rotational value, we need eight starters."

Whitcotton drilled down on his players on the D-line, with rookies reporting this week and the rest of the squad expected at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center next week:

• On Carl Lawson: "I would say the No. 1 thing is that he's so internally driven to get the most out of his body, his skillset. He is so driven to get that constant info grab, looking all over the league to find something and then demonstrate it. He's so unique in just his drive and passion for the game and to grow. If Carl doesn't get something right away, he keeps working at it 100 miles an hour. I couldn't ask for another guy like that. I will get a random text from him asking, 'what do you think about this?' He's always thinking ball. He's a dream come true for me.

"Carl elevates people around him on the field because of the way he practices and plays. Carl is the perfect example of a guy, a fourth-round pick, where all he does is process-oriented, he has drive and just keeps on going. It's incredible for other people to see."

• On Solomon Thomas: "I know that there is another guy you can talk about who has effort that elevates everyone around him. He's intelligent and knows the game well. He plays with violence and effort. He's not a huge guy [6-3, 280], but he plays down in there in the A/B gap because of the way he attacks. On top of his talent, what he brings to the room, his approach, and the way he plays the game, there's not another guy I'd rather take my daughter to the prom, that's the type of guy he is. Solly knows what's expected of him."

• On Jacob Martin: "He comes here from Houston, so it's a new system. Here we're attack, we'll always be attack. We will get off the rock and when you look at Jake, that is what he does a great job of that. It's a way for him to flourish. He's excited to be here. He has explosives, and what we're looking for, he's got it."

• On Quinnen Williams: "I'm not one to put numbers on people, Q just has to be the best version of himself. I think we're starting to see more and more of that. His internal motivation continues to grow, we're seeing that from him more. He's stepped up more in the room, it's Year 4 and it's now coming together. He's 100 percent healthy and has to grow and get better. It's my job to help him."

• On JFM: "We want him to be more effective. He had a solid year last year, but we want to get more from him. There was a game where we had guys out with Covid and injuries and he played 54, 55 plays, 716 snaps [overall in the 2021 season]. He was gassed, he played too much and was not as effective. That's on me. When he's in there, we want to get more out of him. Last season, he 100 percent responded and his attitude was fantastic."

• On Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons: "I think the biggest thing with all new guys from college is that you were probably the best in high school, all state stuff. But guess what? Everyone else in here was, too, and so was the offensive tackle. So, you're not playing some guy who's going to work at Bank of America next week. You're playing a real dude who does this for a living and has to feed his family, so you better have your A game.

"Jermaine has good pass rush instincts and hands that can't be developed. I feel like he doesn't have far to go. Just winning speed off the edge, now we have to fine tune it and it just takes time. But he's got a chance to make strides quicker."