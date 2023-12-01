Aaron Rodgers: 'I Want To Come Back This Year'

While Rodgers had a lighter practice Thursday, he intends to ramp up things next week.

"As the schedule lines up, if you get to 6-8, we have a Sunday [Christmas Eve vs. Washington] and Thursday [Dec. 28 at Cleveland] game, so I need to see how I respond in back-to-back practice days," Rodgers said. "This Sunday is obviously out of the question, but I'm going to push it next week to see how I'm feeling after like Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, how I respond."

When asked if it was possible he could line up against the Texans, Rodgers said,: "I think anything is possible." If Rodgers does indeed see game action, he is not concerned about reinjuring his Achilles.

"My thinking is what's the worst that can happen?" he said. "Something unfortunate again and then you just slow the rehab down. I think by my own timetable if you take the rehab slower and a little bit more deliberate, five months, six months max is probably the length to get back to 100 percent% if you really take it slow. So in my opinion, there really is not a downside to coming back and reinjuring it."

In the midst of perhaps his most difficult season as a pro, Rodgers is back with his teammates and leading by example.

"I am hoping that the young guys see how much it means to me to be out there on the practice field," he said. "I love practicing. Every day matters. In order to be a true professional, you have to be intentional about everything. So, I am hoping I can inspire the younger guys to look at the game a little differently. The older guys say the [younger players] always take it for granted because it goes by so quickly and it does. You are sitting there at the end of your career thinking, man, I don't want to miss out on those moments. And that is why I want to come back, and I want to be a part of this. And I think every great leader wants to inspire their guys. True motivation comes from inside of us and hopefully we can find it and keep this thing alive."

Embraced by a passionate fanbase dying for a winner, Rodgers reiterated his belief in the current leadership structure and the promise of what's ahead.