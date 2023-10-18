Aaron Rodgers Returns to the Sideline and Adds to His Story

The operation on Sept. 13, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, included the placement of an internal brace, the speed bridge, which NFL Network reported is designed to protect the repair of the tendon and offer the possibility he could return to play (perhaps for the playoffs) quicker than the usual recovery time of 8-to-10 months.

"It is great to see him back," said wide receiver Allen Lazard, his former Packers teammate and now with the Jets. "I think it lifts everyone's spirits to see him around the building, whether it is in meetings, in the locker room, on the sideline. Just his presence is very comforting and encouraging, just having him there and everything, so it has been great to have him back."

Throughout Rodgers' tenure with the Jets, from OTAs to training camp, Saleh has repeatedly said that he's never been around a quarterback who is so smart, thoughtful, and engaged with his coaches and teammates. Nothing that has transpired since the injury has changed the coach's mind.

"I have told him this, from a dynamic standpoint just so people understand, when a player goes on IR [injured reserve] most of the time they are kind of off on their own," Saleh said. "Usually, the older they are with regards to their time in the league, they're more liberal in terms of going out there and getting the rehab they feel like they need, because they know their bodies better than anybody. Whatever he needs to do to attack his rehab, we are going to support him either way.

"Selfishly as a coach, his superpower is his presence. Him being around this building, being around his teammates, being around the locker room, his positive attitude, his thoughts of manifestation and all of that, I think it is powerful. So obviously, as a coach, I selfishly want him here every single day, I want him in every meeting, I want him on the practice field, I want him on the sideline, I want him in the locker room, selfishly because he is an unbelievable human. Outside of scheme and playing ability, the intangibles that he brings to his teammates and the fuel I think his teammates will give to him is priceless. You just can't quantify it, you can't put a price on it.

"So just having him out there is awesome and him walking around, I think it just goes to show the type of mindset that guy has. I have never had an Achilles tear, hopefully I never do -- I don't want to ruin my golf game -- but from my understanding, him walking around is crazy."

With a headset on during Sunday's game, Saleh said that Rodgers was communicating with OC Nathaniel Hackett, though he let Hackett convey any suggestions to QB Zach Wilson. Rodgers has been supportive of his understudy, who was put in a difficult situation on Sept. 11, but helped the Jets to the overtime win against Buffalo and now consecutive victories (Denver and Philadelphia] to get the team to .500.