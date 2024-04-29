How did QB Aaron Rodgers React to the Jets' First Two Draft Selections?

On Friday night, the Jets moved up in the third round, from No. 72 to No. 65, to select Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley.

Corley (5-10, 207), 22, was twice named first-team All-Conference USA and led the conference in receiving yards in 2022 (1,293) and receiving touchdowns in 2023 (11). Over the past two seasons, he trails only Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze – all top-nine selections in the draft – with 2,279 receiving yards.

Rodgers messaged head coach Robert Saleh after the card was read on stage by former Jets WR Braylon Edwards.

"He's excited. I already got a text, he's excited," Saleh told reporters late Friday night.

Corley, a gifted playmaker with the ability to line up all over the formation, was ecstatic to join Rodgers and the Jets.

"Aaron Rodgers is an unbelievable QB who's really good with his decision making," Corley said. "I think having me out there on the field will make his job a lot easier, being alongside someone like Garrett Wilson as well, so I think I'm in a really great position to be an asset to the team very early and I think playing with Aaron Rodgers I'm the perfect weapon that he needs to get this Jets team over the hump."

After Corley completed his media duties following the selection, Rodgers called the young wideout.