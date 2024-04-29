How did QB Aaron Rodgers React to the Jets' First Two Draft Selections?

Over the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets added an elite blindside protector and a versatile new playmaker to their offense, much to the delight of their four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers.
On Thursday night, the Jets moved back one spot in the first round to No. 11 overall and selected Penn State LT Olu Fashanu. The former Nittany Lion will compete for a starting job while adding depth to the offensive line in front of Rodgers.
Fashanu (6-6, 312), 21, was a four-year performer and a two-year starter at left tackle for PSU and allowed 1 QB hit over 29 games (21 starts) and 733 pass-blocking snaps. He was named a team captain and team MVP in 2023 and became the first consensus All-American on the offensive line at Penn State since 1995.
"Olu Fashanu didn't give up a sack his entire college career, which is saying a lot cause you're going against great schools in Big 10," Rodgers said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show". "Olu is a mauler. He's not going to need to jump in right away. We'll see if we work him in at guard."
On Friday night, the Jets moved up in the third round, from No. 72 to No. 65, to select Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley.
Corley (5-10, 207), 22, was twice named first-team All-Conference USA and led the conference in receiving yards in 2022 (1,293) and receiving touchdowns in 2023 (11). Over the past two seasons, he trails only Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze – all top-nine selections in the draft – with 2,279 receiving yards.
Rodgers messaged head coach Robert Saleh after the card was read on stage by former Jets WR Braylon Edwards.
"He's excited. I already got a text, he's excited," Saleh told reporters late Friday night.
Corley, a gifted playmaker with the ability to line up all over the formation, was ecstatic to join Rodgers and the Jets.
"Aaron Rodgers is an unbelievable QB who's really good with his decision making," Corley said. "I think having me out there on the field will make his job a lot easier, being alongside someone like Garrett Wilson as well, so I think I'm in a really great position to be an asset to the team very early and I think playing with Aaron Rodgers I'm the perfect weapon that he needs to get this Jets team over the hump."
After Corley completed his media duties following the selection, Rodgers called the young wideout.
"I can't stop smiling, I'm ear to ear thinking about it," Corley said. "I talked to Aaron right after this was over and I told him I'm going to be staying in your guest house come training camp, so I hope me and him get really close and I get to pick his brain and see all the things that he's done to have sustained success in this league. I'm ready for it."