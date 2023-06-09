Aaron Rodgers on Jets OTAs: 'The Most Fun I've Had in a While'

Even though Hackett told reporters on Friday that "we've got a lot of work to do," Rodgers was a bit more sanguine.

"I like where we're at," Rodgers said, adding: "We take it pretty slow, get some simple things and will start to amp up when camp comes [in mid-July]. Some of the young guys have been a surprise, you have to temper things, but 16 [WR Jason Brownlee] and 82 [WR Irvin Charles] had nice camps as rookies. A lot of guys flashed. Irv had a nice day today. I'm excited to get Randall and Mecole and [Tyler] Conklin and Breece [Hall] back, a lot of guys who are part of the offense we haven't seen. But the guys we've had have done some nice things."

Rodgers reserved some special praise for WR Garrett Wilson (and also Sauce Gardner), last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year who set club rookie records with 1,103 receiving yards from 83 catches with 4 touchdowns.

"I love Garrett, he's an awesome young kid with the whole world in front of him," Rodgers said. "He's got all the talent and ability. You need your best players to be your best people and he's definitely one of them. At least one time in practice I've looked back at the coaches and just gone 'Wow.' I like to encourage more communication across the ball, at some we're going to have the best corner [Gardner] and best receiver in the NFL. It's a legit possibility, but not yet. Those two are so talented I want to see more communication, take the next step, talk about things."

Earlier this week, Saleh said the team would not hold a mandatory minicamp because the Jets will open training camp a week early as they prepare to play the Browns in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH, on Aug. 3 -- part of the Green & White's four-game preseason.

"They're giving us more time out of the building," Rodgers said. "It's important for the guys to take a week, vacation, clear their heads. I'm glad we have the extra week."