Aaron Rodgers, Jets Teammates Attend Rangers-Devils Game at Madison Square Garden

New Jets quarterback, along with Jets teammates Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, Connor McGovern and Tim Boyle, attended Game 6 of the Rangers-Devils series at MSG on Saturday night. Rodgers received a rousing ovation when he was introduced on the videoboard in The Garden. The Jets contingent watched the Rangers force a Game 7 in the series after a 5-2 win.
Apr 30, 2023 at 08:31 AM
news
After Historic Week, Anything Is Possible for the Jets
Jets HC Robert Saleh: To Get Aaron Rodgers Here, It's a Blessing
news
What Are Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Saying About the 2023 Jets Draft Class?
Green & White Added 7 Players -- 4 on Offense, 3 on Defense
news
Jets' 2023 Draft Helps Coach Robert Saleh Conclude: 'We Got Better This Week'
Matching '22 Class Will Be Tough, but GM Joe Douglas and Staff Added Versatility, Speed, Smarts, Teamwork
news
Jets Use Round 4 Pick, 120th Overall, to Take T Carter Warren in 2023 NFL Draft
Pitt Grad Played His HS Ball at Passaic Tech Near Team Facility; Selection Came in Tradedown with Patriots
news
Jets Select RB Israel Abanikanda in Round 5
Green & White Take Third Consecutive Offensive Player, Second Pitt Panther on Day 3 of the NFL Draft
news
Jets' First 6th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft Is Western Michigan LB Zaire Barnes
Versatile Defender Posted 206 Tackles, 6 Fumble Recoveries and 1 INT over 49 Career Games with Broncos
news
Jets Select LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse with Pick No. 204
Versatile Defensive Back Has Lined Up at Safety, Outside Corner and Nickel; Began College Career at Oklahoma State
news
Jets Finish 2023 Draft with 7th Round Selection of TE Zack Kuntz
Old Dominion Product Joins the Jets After Being Selected No. 220 Overall