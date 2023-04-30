Aaron Rodgers, Jets Teammates Attend Rangers-Devils Game at Madison Square Garden

New Jets QB Introduced on the Videoboards During Game 6 of the NHL Playoff Series

Apr 30, 2023 at 08:31 AM
043023-rangers-thumb

New Jets quarterback, along with Jets teammates Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, Connor McGovern and Tim Boyle, attended Game 6 of the Rangers-Devils series at MSG on Saturday night. Rodgers received a rousing ovation when he was introduced on the videoboard in The Garden. The Jets contingent watched the Rangers force a Game 7 in the series after a 5-2 win.

Related Content

news

After Historic Week, Anything Is Possible for the Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh: To Get Aaron Rodgers Here, It's a Blessing

news

What Are Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Saying About the 2023 Jets Draft Class?

Green & White Added 7 Players -- 4 on Offense, 3 on Defense

news

Jets' 2023 Draft Helps Coach Robert Saleh Conclude: 'We Got Better This Week'

Matching '22 Class Will Be Tough, but GM Joe Douglas and Staff Added Versatility, Speed, Smarts, Teamwork

news

2023 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the Five-Member Draft Class

news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2023 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

news

Jets Use Round 4 Pick, 120th Overall, to Take T Carter Warren in 2023 NFL Draft

Pitt Grad Played His HS Ball at Passaic Tech Near Team Facility; Selection Came in Tradedown with Patriots

news

Jets Select RB Israel Abanikanda in Round 5

Green & White Take Third Consecutive Offensive Player, Second Pitt Panther on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

news

Jets' First 6th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft Is Western Michigan LB Zaire Barnes

Versatile Defender Posted 206 Tackles, 6 Fumble Recoveries and 1 INT over 49 Career Games with Broncos

news

Jets Select LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse with Pick No. 204

Versatile Defensive Back Has Lined Up at Safety, Outside Corner and Nickel; Began College Career at Oklahoma State

news

Jets Finish 2023 Draft with 7th Round Selection of TE Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion Product Joins the Jets After Being Selected No. 220 Overall

news

Jets Trade Pick No. 170 to Las Vegas, Get Back Raiders' 6th- and 7th-Round Selections

Green & White GM Joe Douglas Makes His Second Draft-Day Trade to Add Two Late Choices

Advertising