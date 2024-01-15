Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'It's Always Been My Goal to Win and to Dominate'

There are renewed expectations looking ahead to the 2024 season, though Rodgers was wistful when he discussed the initial promise of the past season that was extinguished before it really got started. Looking back on the leadup to that first regular-season game in green and white, he was ready for the next chapter of his NFL career.

"The excitement, you could feel in the building ... unbelievable," he said, referring, of course, to MetLife Stadium. "I remember the feeling driving into the stadium, to see the parking lot packed to the gills, tailgating, rocking jerseys. Being in the tunnel handing out American flags, I'd never run out of the tunnel with anything but my helmet. Wow, how do you hold it together? I get through the smoke, the level of excitement and cheering was unbelievable. We have to recreate that and we will. Jets fans are a great lot, they want this so badly. We have to give them a reason to believe, and I think we will."

And then, one inopportune step on the turf.

"It's a tough way to live, but you can't live with regrets and second guessing, but we're human," he said. "You think about what could have been if I hadn't had that one awkward step on the fourth play of the game, thrown to the left, or adjusted the play. What could have been different? It's a tough path to go down, I think we all do on some level. We love greatly, we question greatly, and we judge ourselves. I'm thankful for the experience, thankful for this year in a lot of ways. I'm broken-hearted about it, but I think both those things can exist at the same time."

After building up a ton of goodwill with his new teammates, Rodgers after his injury returned to his native California to begin his rehabilitation. He returned to 1 Jets Drive in November, tossed a ball around on the field before games and took up residency on the sideline tethered to a headset. He was back with his guys, glad to be back soaking up the environment where he has excelled for so many years.