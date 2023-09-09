Jets Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson Are Among 'NFL's Most Intriguing' Players for 2023

The Athletic Puts Two of the Green & White’s Best in Top 10

Sep 09, 2023 at 03:13 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

090923-most-intruguing

The Jets have two players -- QB ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and WR ﻿Garrett Wilson﻿ -- in the top 10 among the NFL's 23 most intriguing players for the 2023 season.

Mike Jones of The Athletic (subscription required) put Rodgers at No. 1 on the list of 23 players and Wilson, a second-year player out of Ohio State, at No. 8.

"At last, the NFL's regular season is upon us," Jones writes. "And after one of the most fascinating offseasons in recent history, with all kinds of comings and goings and highly anticipated acquisitions, we're about to see how it all unfolds.

"Whether it's familiar faces in new places, promising figures on the rise or new kids on the block, there's no shortage of intriguing players. We've zeroed in on 23 whose performances could greatly impact the season's direction."

Jones put Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP who the Jets acquired from Green Bay in April, atop the list.

"It's safe to say that no single player enters the season with expectations as high as those heaped on Rodgers by the Jets and their fans," he writes. "They're all thinking Super Bowl, even though this team as a whole is still young, and the offense will take some time to jell. Rodgers has practically walked on water during the "Hard Knocks" portrayal, and his cameo in the preseason finale [throwing a TD pass to Wilson vs. the Giants] proved promising. But does he truly still have the capability to carry a team at an elite level? And, once the games really begin, will his offensive line hold up adequately?"

Wilson, last season's league Offensive Rookie of the Year, has quickly evolved into one of Rodgers' favorite receivers ahead of the Jets' regular-season opener against visiting Buffalo on Monday night.

"As a rookie, Wilson racked up 83 catches for 1,103 yards, 56 first downs and 4 touchdowns despite great instability," Jones writes. "What will he be able to do now that he's catching passes from Rodgers?"

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets CB Sauce Gardner Eyes Interceptions in Year 2

Breece Hall: He and Dalvin Cook 'Probably Going to Be the Best Duo' in NFL; Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown Practice Full
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Saturday

OL Mekhi Becton, RB Breece Hall OL Duane Brown All Full Participants
news

Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'It's Time to Go Show the World What Team Can Do'

Second Year WR Knows MNF Will "Be Special"
news

Tony Adams on Matchup with Bills: 'A Great Challenge'

Second-Year Safety Expected to Make First Career NFL Start
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview: The Aaron Rodgers Era Begins on Broadway 

HC Robert Saleh: We Got a Hell of a Climb Over These Next Couple of Months
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Friday

OL Mekhi Becton DNP Due to Illness on Friday
news

5 Jets to Watch When Buffalo Come Calling to Kick Off the Aaron Rodgers 'Era'

All Eyes at MetLife Will Be on No. 8, but also on Green & White's Receivers, RBs & Defense vs. Josh Allen & Bills
news

Breaking Down Jets' 53-Player Roster for the Season That's About to Start

Surveying Green & White's 'Positions of Strength,' QB Aaron Rodgers Has Stated, 'I Think We're Ready'
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'There's a Lot of Excitement, for Good Reason'

Four-Time NFL MVP Says 'I Just Have to Play the Way I Know How to Play'
news

Jets' Jermaine Johnson Ahead of Bills Game: 'I Know it's Going to Be Electric'

DC Jeff Ulbrich on the Second-Year Linebacker: 'He's Taken His Game to the Next Level'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Thursday

RB Breece Hall Limited During Thursday's Practice
Advertising