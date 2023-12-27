Aaron Rodgers 'Beyond Excited' for 2024 Season and 'Years to Come' 

While Aaron Rodgers' return to the field in a Jets uniform won't be until next season, he reflected on his first year with his new team on his weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I feel really good," Rodgers said. "Obviously bummed out about the season and not get a chance to get back on the field, but it is what it is. I'm thankful for a lot of things that happened this season, not for the injury part. But there was a lot of little miracles along the way, friendships and special people that showed up for me. Lots of little blessings in the midst of frustration. So, a good time to reflect over Christmas even though we were in the building yesterday for a little bit.

"I'm beyond excited to close out the season and then look forward to coming back next year and the years to come."

Fifteen weeks post-surgery, Rodgers' rapid recovery isn't slowing down even though he will not play in the remaining two games. The four-time NFL MVP underwent surgery on Sept. 14 and returned to practice Nov. 29 on a limited basis. He has taken 7-on-7 reps while leading the team's Flight School but also led the scout team offense late last week. Rodgers' next hurdle in his recovery is sprinting.