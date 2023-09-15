Aaron Rodgers Says Achilles Surgery 'Went Great'

Jets Quarterback Announces on His Instagram Account That He Is Starting the "Road to Recover" After Procedure

Sep 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM

Related Content

news

Jets Brant Boyer Says Game-Winning Punt Return 'Was a Really Good Team Effort'

K Greg Zuerlein, a Former Cowboy, Might Not Play in Return Trip to Dallas
news

Zach Wilson 'Excited' to Lead the Jets Against Cowboys' Stout Defense

OC Nathaniel Hackett on the Second-Year QB: 'My Respect for Him is Off the Charts'
news

Sixpack to Watch When Jets Take On Cowboys in Their Home Opener

Spotlights on QB Zach Wilson, DL Carl Lawson, PR Xavier Gipson for Team's First Dallas Trip in 8 Years
news

Jets-Cowboys Game Preview | The Story Continues After Aaron Rodgers 

CB D.J. Reed: 'We Are Rallying Behind Zach Wilson; We Trust Zach and We're Ready to Go'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Thursday

RB Breece Hall (Knee) Limited Again for Thursday's Practice
news

Nathaniel Hackett Asked If He Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year: 'Oh Yeah'

OC on QB Zach Wilson: 'My Respect for Him Is Off the Charts'
news

Jets Xavier Gipson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Undrafted Receiver Returned Punt 65 Yards for Game-Winning Touchdown
news

Aaron Rodgers on Instagram: 'I Shall Rise Yet Again'

Jets Quarterback Thanks Every Person Who Reached Out to Him
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Cowboys

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game Against Dallas
news

Where Are They Now: Bennett Jackson

Catch Up with the Jets Safety from New Jersey
news

Jets Recognize Jon Simoneau Coach of the Week

Jets Name Jon Simoneau of Bernards High School Coach of the Week
Advertising