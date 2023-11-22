Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'The Season Is Not Over'

Rodgers did not attend the game at Buffalo so he could continue rehabbing on the West Coast for 10 straight days. His goal is to be back in New York with the Jets full-time after Thanksgiving with a goal of playing again in December. In the meantime, Tim Boyle, a backup in Green Bay for two years, will start instead of Zach Wilson against the visiting Miami Dolphins on Black Friday.

"If you watched the way the Tim played in the preseason, I think you'd be pretty damn impressed with the way he commanded the offense, throws that he made, I thought he was accurate, I thought he was anticipatory, and did some really good things. So, some people would like to not give a lot of credence to the preseason and that's fine, but in the live bullets I thought he did really well."

Rodgers said he feels guilty about how this season has played out. If healthy, he asserted, the story might have been different.

"I feel for Zach, I love Zach, he's such a great kid," Rodgers said. "I do think he still has a bright future in the league. This has been a tough go for all of us. … I have some personal guilt around the whole thing. I mean, I'm pissed I wasn't able to play, frustrated that if I was out there and I feel like I'd be playing well, there would be obviously different narratives around our team. Zach would have the opportunity to learn and grow and see what it looks like without the pressure."

Rodgers added: "At this point I'm sad about that, but it is what it is, and it's the situation and we're all going to support Tim and move forward, but we're also going to put our arms around Zach and love on him because he's a great kid, and it's not all his fault."

Until doctors clear him to return to training and possibly the field, Rodgers believes the Jets can rise to the challenge.