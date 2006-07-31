A Trip to the Red Zone

Camp Notes

Coach Mangini offered some more praise today, this time to undrafted rookie free agent Stacey Tutt, who has been shuffling around the offense and special teams. "I have been impressed with Stacy Tutt," said Mangini. "He has done a lot of positive things. Here is a guy who was a quarterback last year and consistently makes tackles in the tackling drill and will pretty much do anything he can do to be successful. I like the way that he has shown up each day."…Kimo von Oelhoffen, a 13-year vet, has enjoyed his time with the Jets thus far. He figures to be a great point of reference for some of the younger players on the defensive line. "I have to do everything that needs to be done to win," said von Oelhoffen. "That's what I do now. Sometimes they (my teammates) help me. That's just being part of a team. That's what you are here to accomplish – to win football games, to work together to be the best at what you do. We have been getting along really well. It's been good."… Center Nick Mangold, the Jets second first round selection in April, says veteran guard Pete Kendall has helped ease his transition. "Pete has a great sense of humor. I think a lot it has to do with his timing. He makes all the right comments. He's a great help and I'm real blessed to have Pete with us." Rookie Blake Costanzo was the lone player to record a tackle during the punt return drill… After practice, newcomers C.J. Fayton and Chris Baker (no relation to TE Chris Baker) spent time catching passes from Clemens… Also late to leave the field were Coach Mangini and his youngest son Luke… Assistant running backs /special teams coach Sam Gash led some post practice blocking drills, instructing Hartigan, Tutt and Moa…Rookie receiver Wallace Wright made an impressive tackle in the one-on-one tackling drill.