A Simple Choice for Lamarcus Joyner: 'It Was the Jets or Nothing'

The St. Louis Rams made Joyner a second-round pick (out of Florida State) in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Rams, moving to the West Coast with the team. He had his best season in 2017 when he made 3 interceptions (for 104 yards and 1 TD) and made 39 solo tackles. Pro Football Focus named him its No. 2 safety that season. After the Rams' loss to New England in the Super Bowl the next season, Joyner signed with the Raiders in free agency.

On Friday, Joyner said he is excited to be part of a Jets team that has added players on offense and defense and would not have returned if he didn't. Whitehead will provide a strong running mate at safety, but Joyner also complimented second-year man Jason Pinnock, who has been making the transition from cornerback to safety.

"You need some balance and stability [veterans and young players] in your locker room," he said. "A core and a bunch of young, determined guys and veterans to play and lead those guys and show them the way. He [Pinnock] is doing well and making strides. He's going to be a future piece in the organization and I'm going to give him all I can to see that through."

Asked about any potential pitfalls facing Pinnock as he shifts full-time to playing safety, Joyner said: "I can't speak for him, it's different for each player, we respond differently to change. Take the coaching, he has the ability, but he has to take the coaching."

Speaking of youth, the veteran safety said that the team's top draft pick, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, has been impressive in training camp, but the real test will come when the regular season starts with the Week 1 game against visiting Baltimore on Sept. 11.

"First and foremost, he's very confident, and his confidence stands out and he backs it up," Joyner said. "He's had a tremendous camp. Everyone in the building is looking forward to seeing him play. I love it because there's a difference between being arrogant, cocky and confident. Confidence is coming to work every day and believing in yourself. He's not with extra stuff, he just believes he can play, and he belongs and is ready to prove it and comes to work like that every day."

With an influx of talent on the defensive line, at linebacker and in the defensive backfield, Joyner is convinced that the 2022 edition of the Jets D is set to attack, with speed and violence.