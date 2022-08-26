A Simple Choice for Lamarcus Joyner: 'It Was the Jets or Nothing'

Veteran Safety Adds That ‘Great Defenses Attack Offenses’

Aug 26, 2022 at 04:34 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SNY_6696-joyner-thumb

It was a simple choice for safety Lamarcus Joyner: Re-sign with the Jets or retire.

"There was a lot of personal stuff, but the Jets were supportive, my wife was supportive, and my family was supportive," Joyner told reporters on Friday after the Jets completed preparations for Sunday's preseason finale, against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. "That gave me an extra push.

"It was the Jets or nothing."

After two seasons with the Raiders, Joyner signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March 2021 with the expectation he would form a potent tandem at safety with Marcus Maye. But those hopes and plans came crashing down when Joyner sustained a torn triceps muscle in the Jets' Week 1 game at Carolina. He missed the rest of the season but opted to re-sign with the Green & White.

"I love this organization that much," he said. "Last year I was pleased to be with Coach [Robert] Saleh. I love his mentality; I love his standard and I love the defensive scheme."

"I went through a lot the past two seasons before signing with the Jets," he said, referring to a move from safety to nickel cornerback with Oakland/Las Vegas, starting in only 16 games over two seasons. "I look forward to being rejuvenated. I was able to step away from the game and get back right with myself and my faith. I've done all I could to come back in tip-top form. Once I made the decision to come back it was with both feet in, not one foot in, one out. I'm all in until I make the decision to walk away. And I don't see it ending any time soon."

Though he missed some training camp time because of an illness, Joyner said that he's ready to face the Giants on Sunday, most likely teamed with another acquisition in free agency in Jordan Whitehead.

"The partnership is going to be great," Joyner, 31, said. "We have a bunch of other young safeties and, as a unit, we'll do well this year."

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the Final Day of Training Camp

See the Green & White on the field for the final time before the Jets-Giants preseason game.

E_SS2_9656
1 / 32
E_SZ2_3869
2 / 32
E_SZ2_3889
3 / 32
E_SZ2_3832
4 / 32
E_SZ2_3732
5 / 32
E_SZ2_3764
6 / 32
E_SZ2_3675
7 / 32
E_SZ2_3273
8 / 32
E_SZ2_3179
9 / 32
E_SZ2_3105
10 / 32
E_SS2_9848
11 / 32
E_SS2_9843
12 / 32
E_SS2_9808
13 / 32
E_SS2_9761
14 / 32
E_SS2_9662
15 / 32
E_SS2_9175
16 / 32
E_SS2_9636
17 / 32
E_SS2_9627
18 / 32
E_SS2_9485
19 / 32
E_SS2_9451
20 / 32
E_SS2_9519
21 / 32
E_SS2_9452
22 / 32
E_SS2_9436
23 / 32
E_SS2_9399
24 / 32
E_SS2_9364
25 / 32
E_SS2_9380
26 / 32
E_SS2_9326
27 / 32
E_SS2_9277
28 / 32
E_SS2_9257
29 / 32
E_SS2_9297
30 / 32
E_SS2_9156
31 / 32
E_SS2_9313
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The St. Louis Rams made Joyner a second-round pick (out of Florida State) in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Rams, moving to the West Coast with the team. He had his best season in 2017 when he made 3 interceptions (for 104 yards and 1 TD) and made 39 solo tackles. Pro Football Focus named him its No. 2 safety that season. After the Rams' loss to New England in the Super Bowl the next season, Joyner signed with the Raiders in free agency.

On Friday, Joyner said he is excited to be part of a Jets team that has added players on offense and defense and would not have returned if he didn't. Whitehead will provide a strong running mate at safety, but Joyner also complimented second-year man Jason Pinnock, who has been making the transition from cornerback to safety.

"You need some balance and stability [veterans and young players] in your locker room," he said. "A core and a bunch of young, determined guys and veterans to play and lead those guys and show them the way. He [Pinnock] is doing well and making strides. He's going to be a future piece in the organization and I'm going to give him all I can to see that through."

Asked about any potential pitfalls facing Pinnock as he shifts full-time to playing safety, Joyner said: "I can't speak for him, it's different for each player, we respond differently to change. Take the coaching, he has the ability, but he has to take the coaching."

Speaking of youth, the veteran safety said that the team's top draft pick, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, has been impressive in training camp, but the real test will come when the regular season starts with the Week 1 game against visiting Baltimore on Sept. 11.

"First and foremost, he's very confident, and his confidence stands out and he backs it up," Joyner said. "He's had a tremendous camp. Everyone in the building is looking forward to seeing him play. I love it because there's a difference between being arrogant, cocky and confident. Confidence is coming to work every day and believing in yourself. He's not with extra stuff, he just believes he can play, and he belongs and is ready to prove it and comes to work like that every day."

With an influx of talent on the defensive line, at linebacker and in the defensive backfield, Joyner is convinced that the 2022 edition of the Jets D is set to attack, with speed and violence.

"If you look at every great defense in the league, they're not complex, we're going to line up and pretty much be on offense," he said. "Great defenses attack offenses. I mean, they don't sit back and wait. And I think that Coach Saleh believes that we got the locker room built to be that way, to be an offensive defense. So the only way you can do that is to be simple, but complex at times and still have rules so you can understand that you can be attacked in many ways, but go out there and give your guys a chance to play fast. And that's all you can ask for a defender."

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall, George Fant Don't Practice; HC Robert Saleh Says 'It's Not Over' With Denzel Mims

news

Second-Year RB Michael Carter Says Group Is 'Coming Along Great, but Needs to Keep Improving'

Rookie UDFA Zonovan 'Bam' Knight Has 'the Biggest Chip on His Shoulder'

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/26) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Friday's Practice

See All of the Content from the Final Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game Preview

Robert Saleh Says Starters Will Play 'from a Quarter to a Half' in Preseason 'Dress Rehearsal' for Sept. 11 Opener

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/26) | Corey Davis Makes Two Highlight Reel Catches & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Friday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Preseason Finale

news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams Having 'Better Year,' But Expects More

Veteran D-Lineman: 'I'm Not Where I Want to Be Just Yet'

news

Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Garrett Wilson Impresses; Duane Brown Takes First Reps in Pads

news

Joe Flacco Sees an Old Friend, Now a Foe, at Jets-Giants Joint Practice

QB Retains 'Calming Influence' Despite Getting a Preview of What Big Blue DC Wink Martindale Will Throw at Him Sunday

news

Jets LT Duane Brown: 'It's Been Great Getting Back on the Field'

The Veteran Was Drafted in '08 (Same Year as Joe Flacco); Zach Wilson Was 8 Years Old

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/25) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Joint Practice with the Giants

See All of the Content from Thursday at Jets Training Camp

Advertising