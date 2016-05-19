A Little of Everything at 13th Taste of the Jets

That, of course, has never changed. For the 13th year, the Taste of the Jets, presented by 98.7 FM ESPN and Calandra's Bakery, is fighting hunger in the metropolitan area by inviting the generous fans of the Green & White to "experience the best of food and football under one roof." Net proceeds for the evening benefit the New York Jets Foundation in tackling hunger.

Helping to get the event off and flying, DJ Rob Swift introduced Scott, who introduced Team President Neil Glat and head coach Todd Bowles. Shortly after, an eight-member contingent of the New York Jets Flight Crew brought their special brand of cheer to the crowd.

Another new feature for the night was the introduction of the Jets' 2016 rookie class, all the draft picks and undrafted free agents. The headliner naturally was first-round LB Darron Lee, whose restaurant station brought a long line of fans that was rivaled by only the line for center Nick Mangold, one of the Taste's "old reliables" since his arrival in 2006.

"Yeah, this is my first time with the fans like this. I really didn't know what was gong to happen. It's been great interacting with everyone," Lee said during a break in his autograph/photograph session. "And we're all here supporting a great cause, fighting hunger in New York."

A number of Jets veterans joined Mangold in manning stations at some of New York/New Jersey's top restaurants, all of whom offered "tastes" of one of their special dishes for all who came by. Also on hand were Tommy Bohanon, Nick Folk, Lorenzo Mauldin, Steve McLendon, Bryce Petty and Sudfeld. Oh, yes, and a strong offensive line contingent — Breno Giacomini, Dakota Dozier, Wes Johnson, Brent Qvale and Jesse Davis.

"It's awesome, man," Giacomini said, "getting the community together, the fans, the coaches, the players, to raise money for a great cause. And to have food involved and good music, it's a great event. It's my first time doing it. I've missed it in the past but I won't miss it again."

Sudfeld and Petty had a special role as they strolled the hall interviewing players and fans alike before a newyorkjets.com camera crew.