9 Takeaways: Jets Play Better, Skid Continues as Patriots Win 27-13

2. Quick Answer

The Patriots wasted no time in answering back, moving 85 yards on five plays on their second drive. The big chunk came on the last play, a Brady-to-Rob Gronkowski 34-yard strike on third-and-12 after the Jets accepted an offensive pass interference on third-and-2 to push the Pats back. It was Brady's 52nd career touchdown pass against the Jets and Gronk's ninth career scoring catch vs. the Green & White and it tied things up at 7-7 with 1:11 to play in the opening frame.

3. Penalty Yards, Scrimmage Yards

The Patriots opened the game with quite a few yellow flags — ref Shawn Hochuli's crew hit them eight times for infractions in the first half with seven being marked off for 75 yards and they finished with 11 for 105. It didn't slow the visitors much as they gained 246 yards in the half but at least the Jets' third-down/red-zone D rose up before the two-minute warning to hold them to Stephen Gostkowski's 34-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead. Jamal Adams was in coverage on Gronk for second- and third-down incompletions and racked up three PDs in the half.