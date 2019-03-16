8 Fast Facts About New Jets Inside 'Backer C.J. Mosley

Le'Veon Bell wasn't the only highly productive AFC North standout signed by the Jets in the first days of this unrestricted free agency signing period. The Green & White also snared former five-year Baltimore Ravens monster ILB C.J. Mosley as a new piece to their defensive puzzle. Here are eight facts you may not know about Mosley:

Takeaway Talents

One reason HC Adam Gase loves adding Mosley to his defense is because of C.J.'s turnover dimension — from 2014-18, he had nine interceptions and six fumble recoveries, with the 15 individual takeaways tied for second-most by a LB in the NFL in that span. As Gase said about his 2018 Dolphins, whose 28 takeaways tied for fifth in the league: "We focused on making sure we had great ball security and that we were getting turnovers on the other end. We were able to do that, stay in games and then make plays at the end of the game that put us in position."

More Big Plays

Another measure of Mosley's impact: Since 2000, only three NFL defensive players, regardless of position, have totaled 5+ sacks, 30+ QB hits, 5+ interceptions, 30+ pass defenses, 5+ forced fumbles and 5+ opponent fumble recoveries in any five-year span. Tampa Bay LB Lavonte David did it twice, in 2012-16 and 2013-17. Ravens LB Ray Lewis did it twice (2005-09 and 2006-10). And Mosley did it twice, in 2013-17 and 2014 through last season. That's it. Perhaps not coincidentally, Lewis was one of C.J.'s favorite NFL players growing up.