6 Chapters from the Book on Jets' 3rd-Round Draft Pick, WR Malachi Corley

... And a Community Organizer

Corley paid those feelings forward when he and his family started to prepare for the draft in Campbellsville. And the 22-year-old had some very grownup thoughts about how he wanted to celebrate getting drafted. It was with his family ... and then some.

"Some things can be a moment, or they can be a movement. For me to be the first person to sign a Division I letter of intent from my high school, I think it was important for me to have a community event," he said of the draft celebration he envisioned. "So I'll have some inflatables out there, I think it's more instrumental having that community event rather than just being for myself. It's definitely going to be a city-wide event. And hopefully I can get as many kids as I can there and be able to lift up those guys and show them what it'll be like if they just dedicate a little bit of their lives to it."

Where Will Jets Slot Him?

The desire will be to get Corley up to speed all around the Jets offense, yet in his three starting seasons, he took 91.6% of his snaps as a slot receiver. Saleh was asked if that might mean he'll be predominantly a slot receiver with the Jets. Saleh wasn't going to be pinned down on that, and echoed some of his GM's words of "anger" about Malachi's playing style in the process.