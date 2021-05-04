6 Things to Know About New Jets 1st-Round QB Zach Wilson

Jets first-round draft choice Zach Wilson is a walking, talking game of Trivial Pursuit: Football Edition. Here are six facts to know about the interesting young man who now becomes the Green & White's quarterback of the present and future:

He's Got a Few Chips on His ... Wrist?

Wilson's done his share of achieving as a starting QB, at Corner Canyon HS in Utah and at BYU, but that hasn't stopped him from viewing the chip on his shoulder once in a while. Or maybe he'll focus on a different part of his anatomy, looking at the bracelets he wears on his wrist during games. One band reads "Leave a Legacy" while the other advises "Prove Them Wrong."

"My whole life, I feel like I've always come from the bottom," Wilson said in a story on kslsports.com in November. "I've never been the guy that's had so many scholarship offers or was known as the big-time high school recruit. ... It's kind of a motto I've lived by my whole life. I came here to BYU and no one expected me to play and we had so many other quarterbacks in front of me. I got injured; no one expected me to come back from it."

But he's convinced many knowledgeable observers that he's got the right kind of chip to wind up in the chips as a pro.

"This kid's got some good wiring," ESPN college analyst Kirk Herbstreit has said. "I love guys that are out to prove everybody wrong, [but] I think he's not emotional about it. ... It's like an internal fire that's burning, that I think is real."

Family Guy

Wilson's biggest supporters are his family, headed by parents Mike and Lisa Wilson, described in deseret.com as "well-off small business owners" and long-time University of Utah fans. In fact, Mike played DT for the Utes in the Nineties, but despite coming from the other side of the ball, he worked with his son on playing quarterback every year. This after Zach decided in youth football that he didn't want to be an O-linemen getting hit regularly by massive D-tackles and instead wanted the ball in his hands, at QB and at pointguard on the basketball court.

When it came time to choose a college, the Wilsons were said to be unhappy that both Utah and Brigham Young, due to having scholarships with other QBs, didn't pursue Zach and he wound up committing to Boise State. But after a coordinator change, BYU HC Kalani Sitake prevailed upon the family to make one more recruiting trip to Provo.

At the end of the four-hour visit, Sitake clinched the deal. As Zach explained: