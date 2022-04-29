6 Players Who Could Land With the Jets on Second Day of the NFL Draft

The Jets started the 2022 NFL Draft with picks No. 4 and No. 10, taking Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson. General manager Joe Douglas proceeded to vigorously work the phones, calling each team from No. 15 on, trying to move up to nab Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson, a top-eight player on their board. Douglas finally landed a trade with the Tennessee Titans and made Johnson the team's third first-round pick. It's the first time since 2000, the "Four Aces" draft that the Green & White have had at least three first-round selections.

After the trade for Johnson, the team no longer has either of their original picks (No. 35 and No. 69), but it still has Carolina's second-rounder (No. 38) and Tennessee's third-rounder (No. 101). Last year Douglas selected WR Elijah Moore No. 34 overall and when asked if there are players he'd be excited about adding, similar to Moore, Douglas responded, "absolutely."

Below are six capsules about players who could make sense for the Jets on Day 2.

LB Nakobe Dean (5-11, 229), Georgia

Dean was a unanimous All-American in 2021, winning the Butkus Award for the second time in his football career. He won it as a senior in high school, too when he was the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi. In three years with the Bulldogs, he totaled 168 tackles, 10.5 ,TFLs, 6 sacks, 2 FF, 8 PDs and 2 INT. He was a team captain on the national champions, a team that had the names of five of his teammates called in the first round on Thursday night.