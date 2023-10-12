6 Players to Watch When the Jets Try to 'Get After It' at MetLife vs. the Eagles

What to make of the lopsided Jets-Eagles rivalry that will be renewed for the 13th time at MetLife Stadium on Sunday? The Green & White have suffered six one-score losses, two one-point defeats, four fourth-quarter blown leads. Six L's on the road, six at home.

It all adds up to an 0-12 record by the Green & White against the Birds that sport a different shade of green. The Jets would like nothing more than to end this skid with a win that would get them to .500 through six games and really put them in a winning frame of mind heading into their bye week and then a long road trip to play the Giants.

Except that the Eagles are 5-0 this season. The Jets, although they posted victories over the 6-0 Broncos in 1986, the 10-0 Titans in 2008 and the 14-0 Colts in '09 — are 3-12 against undefeated opponents with at least five wins.

HC Robert Saleh acknowledges the Philadelphia threat — "they're a challenge" — but downplays the 0-for-a-dozen aspect of the afternoon ahead.

"What's cool is the NFC champs are walking into our building, and it's an opportunity for us to get after it," Saleh said. "We've played some good teams. We took Buffalo and Kansas City down to the wire. We've got another great one coming in. So hopefully it's a fun game for everybody, and hopefully we're on the right side of it."

Here are six players to watch as the Jets get after it against their friendly, infrequent foes from down I-95: